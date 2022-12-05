Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies and TV 05/12/2022

WMX Pop, WMX Rock, And WMX Hip-Hop Are Now Available Exclusively On The Roku Channel

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WMX, the next-generation artist services, media & creative content division of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG), today announced that it has partnered with Roku to launch three FAST channels exclusively on The Roku Channel, Roku's free ad-supported streaming service that reaches an estimated 80 million people nationwide. The all-new channels, WMX Pop, WMX Rock, and WMX Hip-Hop, are now available to stream for free on The Roku Channel through the service's Live TV Guide.

Each of the three music and entertainment live linear channels will focus on a specific genre and will be programmed based on insights around consumer behavior. Featuring music videos and concerts from Warner Music's global catalog of artists, in addition to original programming from WMG's media brands including UPROXX, HipHopDX, Songkick, Cover Nation, The Pit, and Lasso Nation, the FAST channels will give fans a new way to experience the music that's defining our culture.

Additionally, the FAST channels will premiere exclusive new star-studded series like Iconic Records: Life After Death, a new show centered around the world's most iconic albums, including Notorious B.I.G's Life After Death, as well as UPROXX series People's Party with Talib Kweli and Fresh Pair, starring Just Blaze and Katty Customs.

Ben Blank, President, Media & Content Business, WMX said: "We're extremely excited to partner with The Roku Channel to bring our robust music video catalog and original programming to every screen. The FAST channel space is expanding rapidly, and this move enables us to further reach music fans everywhere they are. The Roku Channel has been an incredible partner, and as the market leader in FAST, their ecosystem provides the perfect environment to launch our channels."

Ashley Hovey, Head of The Roku Channel, AVOD added: "The Roku Channel is an industry leader in FAST, and we're thrilled to partner exclusively with WMX on their entrance into the space. Music is a top content category for our users, and we look forward to helping WMX harness The Roku Channel's scale to bring audiences their favorite music video programming, exclusive WMX original content from in-demand artists and more."

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top 5 channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach and streaming hour engagement in Q3 2022. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 350 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs.






