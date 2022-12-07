Backed By Def Leppard And A Fast-Selling UK Tour, Indie-Rockers Vivas Release 'Feel'





twitter.com/VivasBandUK New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sheffield-based Indie-Rock outfit VIVAS are due to release its latest single 'Feel' on 18th November 2022. This year has been significant for the band as they became an underground favourite in their hometown as well as gained an engaged following online which led to their first UK Tour that started in October. The band played at sold-out venues in Sheffield and Leeds with other dates quickly selling out. The single follows their successful releases 'Sweet Talker' and 'It's Alright' which together accumulated over 28k organic streams on Spotify. Their latest offering is an Indie-Rock anthem about the early days of a romance and continues the band's mantra of bringing infectious energy to the Indie Rock scene. The track was produced and mastered by frequent collaborator Federico Telesca (Kelham Island).The band consists of James Wilson (Lead Vocals/ Rhythm Guitar), Tyler Savage (Lead Guitar/ Backing Vocals), Kane Ibbertson (Bass/ Backing Vocals) and Keaton Barker (Drums). Of note, lead guitarist Tyler is the son of Rick Savage, bass player for Heavy Metal legends Def Leppard. Since their formation at the beginning of the year, the group have built a signature style of infectious, positive energy and aim to bring that into the Indie-Rock scene as well as a live feel to all their songs whether it's in the studio or live. 'Feel' is the culmination of these efforts as it shows off the band's classic indie sound with the feel of a polished live performance. The accompanying music video features the band engaging in a fun frenzied house party, complementing the music style and meaning behind the track. VIVAS state:"As a band, we look to give people excitement when they come to see us live and provide people with a top night they will remember."Inspired by a range of bands including Arctic Monkeys, Red Hot Chilli Peppers as well as Catfish and the Bottlemen, VIVAS are ready to bring renewed life into the Indie-Rock scene with their exuberant positivity-driven riffs and classic rock style. With plenty of music in the works and their fast-selling ongoing UK tour, which sees the band performing at prestigious venues such as 'The 13th Note' in Glasgow and 'Old Blue Last' in London, VIVAS is set to become a new favourite act by the end of the year. Follow VIVAS on their social media channels to keep up to date with their new music and live shows.Tour dates:07/12/2022 London The Old Blue Last10/12/2022 Manchester The Castle Hotelwww.instagram.com/vivasbandukwww.facebook.com/VivasBandUKtwitter.com/VivasBandUK



