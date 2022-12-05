Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 05/12/2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Global Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Global Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their 2023 Tour, in support of their two #1 studio albums that were released in 2022, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

Following a recent Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song for "Black Summer," the band will embark on a 23-date global trek that kicks off on Wednesday, March 29th at BC Place in Vancouver, BC with stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and more before wrapping up on Saturday, July 23rd in Glasgow, UK at Hampden Park.

The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess will join the band on select dates.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour comes close on the heels of the band's largest 40-date stadium tour to date, which included massive sold-out shows in London, Paris, Los Angeles, and more. Notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Beck, HAIM and more joined the band on the road through 2022.

After completing the wildly successful tour across North America and Europe this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers continue into January 2023 with 8 dates across New Zealand and Australia, featuring Post Malone.

Please note, the Red Hot Chili Peppers show originally scheduled for Summer 2022 in Glasgow, UK will now take place on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Hampden Park Stadium. Existing tickets remain valid, but will be re-issued for the new date. Limited tickets remain and will be available during the general on sale.

As a result of the two album releases this year going #1, Red Hot Chili Peppers notably stand out as the first rock band in 17 years to achieve the feat. Moreover, Return of the Dream Canteen bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart -just like its predecessor Unlimited Love did back in April.

Both albums were produced by longtime collaborator and creative confidant, Rick Rubin. Plus, it reached #1 in numerous countries around the globe. The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently took home the prestigious Global Icon Award, and delivered a show stopping performance at the MTV VMAs.

Their No. 1 single "Black Summer'' also won the award for Best Rock Video. This year, the band also garnered an MTV Europe Music Award nomination for Best Rock and scored three American Music Awards nominations for "Favorite Rock Artist," "Favorite Rock Album" for Unlimited Love and "Favorite Rock Single" for "Black Summer."

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
Wed Mar 29 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place *~
Sat Apr 01 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium #~
Thu Apr 06 - Fargo, ND - FARGODOME ^~
Sat Apr 08 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium ^~
Fri Apr 14 - Syracuse, NY- JMA Wireless Dome ^~
Fri May 12 - San Diego, CA - Snap Dragon Stadium >+
Sun May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium ^+
Wed May 17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome ^+
Fri May 19 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival =
Thu May 25 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park ^+

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2023 EUROPE TOUR DATES:
Sun Jun 18 - Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop =
Wed Jun 21 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy <
Sat Jun 24 - Odense, DK - Tinderbox =
Mon Jun 26 - Mannheim, DE - Maimarktgelände <
Fri Jun 30 - Leuven, BE - Rock Wercther =
Sun Jul 2 - Milan, IT - I-Days =
Thu Jul 6 - Lisbon, PT - NOS Live =
Sat Jul 8 - Madrid, ES - Mad Cool =
Tue Jul 11 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium <~
Fri Jul 14 - Vienna, AT - Ernst-Happel Stadion <~
Mon Jul 17 - Carhaix, FR - Les Vieilles Charrues =
Fri Jul 21 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~
Sun Jul 23 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park %~
^ The Strokes
< Iggy Pop
% The Roots
# St. Vincent
> The Mars Volta
* City and Colour
+ Thundercat
~ King Princess
= Festival Date.






