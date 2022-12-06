The Boulet Brothers Set To Take Over The Globe With Their "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans" World Tour





The tour will follow their recent acclaimed spin-off series "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans" which launched on Shudder (AMC Networks' premium streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural) in October and brought back some of the most beloved and exciting contestants in the history of "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula". The series has been another huge hit for Shudder with more viewers watching each week than season 4, and the franchise as a whole has been the most watched series programming on Shudder since "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans" premiered.



"The tour is a live extension of "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans" show, which has really just been a fun celebration of everything the fans have loved about Dragula up until this point," said the Boulet Brothers (Dracmorda and Swanthula). "We'll have a rotating cast of some of the biggest stars from all of the previous seasons of "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" on the tour with us, and will also be featuring a lot of fan favorites and surprise guests popping up along the way. Even if you're unfamiliar with the show, if you're a fan of shocking performance, horror, or seeing drag like you've never seen it presented before, then this tour is definitely for you."



Around the release of "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans", the show received several high profile spotlights for the innovative duo, including Billboard, who stated: "Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet managed to create a reality competition series (The Boulet Brothers' Dragula) that serves as both a love letter to horror and a refutation of the idea that reality TV can't be underground and subversive." They were also spotlighted by Variety Fangoria, Bloody Disgusting, and notably were named one of this year's OUT100 by Out Magazine.



Dubbed "horror's new icons" by

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday on Shudder to watch new episodes of the current season of "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans".



The Boulet Brothers have become the go-to source for horror commentary in the pop culture zeitgeist. The Boulet Brothers are entrepreneurial multi-hyphenates who have their claws in all aspects of their creative projects, be it in the writing, artistic vision, illustration, music production, costume design, logistical coordination or business affairs.



From appearing on the cover of legendary magazines like



NORTH AMERICAN DATES

4/8 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza LIVE

4/11 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

4/13 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

4/16 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

4/17 - New York, NY - Town Hall

4/18 - Philadelphia, PA -

4/20 - Toronto, ON - Winter Garden Theatre

4/21 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

4/23 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

4/24 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

4/26 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

4/28 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

5/1 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre

5/3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre At Ace Hotel

5/6 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

5/9 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

5/10 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

5/12 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre



AUS/NZ DATES

6/6 - Perth, AUS - The Rechabite

6/8 - Melbourne, AUS - Chasers Nightclub

6/9 - Sydney, AUS - Roundhouse

6/10 - Adelaide, AUS - Marys Poppin

6/11 - Brisbane, AUS - Princess Theatre

6/14- Wellington, NZ - Hunter Lounge

