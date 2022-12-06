Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 06/12/2022

Rising Atlanta R&B Artist, ATI, Releases Fresh New Song "Mixed Signals"

Rising Atlanta R&B Artist, ATI, Releases Fresh New Song "Mixed Signals"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from one of the great music capitals in the country, Metro Atlanta, singer-songwriter and producer, ATI, is a creative force. Her new single, "Mixed Signals", gives a respectful nod to the 90's R&B greats, while blending her unmistakable vocals and new wave R&B style.

ATI has always surrounded herself with music, even when she was a young girl. Her voice stood out from the crowd, and she worked hard to hone her skills, not only as a singer, but as a writer and producer, too. 

"Growing up, I would listen to just about anything I could find from Missy to Mozart," recalls ATI. "I wanted to hear music that incorporated all of my favorite artists and I couldn't find it anywhere. So I started listening and learning how to make it myself."

Striving to push the boundaries of R&B, ATI's music is both conversational and relatable. Tapping into her real life experiences, as well the world around her, ATI writes what is in her heart and mind, and that authenticity connects immediately with the listener.

The future is bright for this young talent and everyone is invited to the show. Stay tuned for her new series, Live In The Basement, starting now on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, as well as more new music in early 2023. 






