Jazz Fusion Artist Bob Holz Releases New Single Featuring Former Members Of Spyro Gyra And Jean Luc Ponty Band

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jazz fusion drummer Bob Holz released a new single titled "Bob's Blues" on November 15th, 2022. The track was recorded at Catalina Bar and Grill in Hollywood, CA and features Holz (drums/composer),Â Ralphe ArmstrongÂ (bass),Â Chet CatalloÂ (guitar),Â Billy SteinwayÂ (piano) andÂ Dave GoldbergÂ (saxophone). The tune explores Holz's love of blending jazz fusion with smooth jazz elements to create a radio friendly atmosphere.Â "A live audience's participation charges our performance and results in the band locking into the zone all jazz players love to find" say Holz. Bob has headlined three times at Catalina's whereÂ Stanley ClarkeÂ andÂ Darryl JonesÂ discovered his band. That led to a recording collaboration with Stanley Clarke on Bob's album,Â Visions: Coast To Coast ConnectionÂ which charted at #17 on the Jazz Week radio airplay chart. Darryl Jones (Rolling Stones, Miles Davis) also took note of Holz and has subsequently recorded five new tracks with Bob which will be on Holz's next album due out in 2023.Holz and Jones also shot a promotional video for the album last June at Sunset Sound Recorders in Hollywood.ÂThe new album due out next year also features compositions and keyboards by Holz's musical partner Billy Steinway. Bob has collaborated with Steinway on all five of his MVD Audio releases going back to 2016. Rob Stathis serves as Executive Producer on the album and contributes vocals as well. Dennis Moody recorded and mixed the record.The new album titled, Holz-Stathis: Collaborative features Bob Holz, John McLaughlin, Ralphe Armstrong, Dean Brown, Darryl Jones, Randy Brecker, Jean Luc Ponty, Airto Moreira, Alex Acuna, Joey Heredia, Brandon Fields, Ada Rovatti, Jamie Glaser, Elliot Yamin, Karen Briggs, Ric Fierabracci, Ben Shepherd, Billy Steinway, Diana Moreira, Krishna Booker, James Moody, Rob Stathis, Bill Churchville, Ido Meshulam and Frank Stepanek. The release of Holz's new single in 2022 builds on Bob's track record and is creating a buzz around the release of his upcoming record for 2023.Bob Holz endorses Canopus drums and Paiste cymbals. He is signed to MVD Audio. Visit Website Â |Â Purchase



