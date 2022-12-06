King Canyon Releases New Single With Son Little





For "Ice & Fire," Eric Krasno comments, "Son





Eric Krasno is a two-time GRAMMY winning guitarist, musician and producer best known for his work with Soulive, Lettuce,



Otis McDonald is a producer/multi-instrumentalist best known for his large catalog that continues to be used in millions of videos across the internet.



Mike Chiavaro is a Brooklyn-based electric and upright bass player who has played with Richard Marx, Boy & Bear, among others. Combined they form King Canyon, blending their unique styles into an infectious groove filled project with healthy doses of R&B/Soul and funk.



The vibe will resonate with fans of Khruangbin,



In the perfect quarantine story, the trio forged a relationship and has yet to meet in person. In April 2020 in the midst of quarantine, Eric Krasno came across Otis McDonald's music on Instagram and immediately became a fan. Months later, McDonald who had been working on music with his longtime friend, Mike Chiavaro, enlisted Krasno to add some guitar to the mix and before they knew it, the trio had an album's worth of material and thus King Canyon was born.



The guys have still yet to meet in person, but despite this, the grooves are insatiable. The writing and feel are unlike any other projects these musicians have been involved with previously.



The new singles have garnered critical accolades from Live for Live Music, Jambands.com, and Relix who said the song "Mulholland" and album, "resonates on the same sonic field groups like Khruangbin,



Eric Krasno adds, "Mulholland is a "feel good" track. I came up with the original gospel-ish guitar riff and thought it fit the King Canyon album perfectly. I sent it to the boys and what they sent back brought it to a whole other level! As we were finishing the song I thought it needed a slide guitar solo at the end. It just so happened I was heading to Derek Trucks' studio that week. After I played some guitar on the new Tedeschi



"



It is clear that King Canyon was born out of the love of good music and friendship. Looking back on how it all started, Otis McDonald comments, "It was easy and fun. Exactly what it should be. It didn't take long before we had a couple of albums' worth of songs. Some tracks feature special guests and others showcase the power trio format. King Canyon is fresh and rooted in nostalgia." Stay tuned for more music from King Canyon! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) King Canyon, the supergroup collaboration consisting of Eric Krasno, Otis McDonald, and Mike Chiavaro are excited to release their newest single "Ice & Fire" with Son Little on December 2. The new single comes out ahead of the self-titled debut album due out early 2023. So far King Canyon have a few singles including "Mulholland" featuring Derek Trucks, with Will Blades on organ; and their debut single "Keep On Movin."For "Ice & Fire," Eric Krasno comments, "Son Little and I met a few years back at a festival. We had a lot of mutual respect for each other's music and decided to start writing together. We instantly became tight as friends and frequent collaborators. Ice & Fire is a perfect mixture of the sounds of Son Little & King Canyon. Son's lyrical imagery blends with the KC's soundscape creating a unique and soulful sound."Eric Krasno is a two-time GRAMMY winning guitarist, musician and producer best known for his work with Soulive, Lettuce, Tedeschi Trucks Band & Pretty Lights. Krasno has been nominated for a GRAMMY a total of seven times for Best Blues Album, Best Contemporary Blues, Best R&B, and Best Electronic Album.Otis McDonald is a producer/multi-instrumentalist best known for his large catalog that continues to be used in millions of videos across the internet.Mike Chiavaro is a Brooklyn-based electric and upright bass player who has played with Richard Marx, Boy & Bear, among others. Combined they form King Canyon, blending their unique styles into an infectious groove filled project with healthy doses of R&B/Soul and funk.The vibe will resonate with fans of Khruangbin, Bobby Caldwell, Allman Brothers, Soulive, Lettuce, El Michels Affair, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Menahan Street Band, Durand Jones and the Indications, and Son Little.In the perfect quarantine story, the trio forged a relationship and has yet to meet in person. In April 2020 in the midst of quarantine, Eric Krasno came across Otis McDonald's music on Instagram and immediately became a fan. Months later, McDonald who had been working on music with his longtime friend, Mike Chiavaro, enlisted Krasno to add some guitar to the mix and before they knew it, the trio had an album's worth of material and thus King Canyon was born.The guys have still yet to meet in person, but despite this, the grooves are insatiable. The writing and feel are unlike any other projects these musicians have been involved with previously.The new singles have garnered critical accolades from Live for Live Music, Jambands.com, and Relix who said the song "Mulholland" and album, "resonates on the same sonic field groups like Khruangbin, Bobby Caldwell, Allman Brothers, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and Son Little."Eric Krasno adds, "Mulholland is a "feel good" track. I came up with the original gospel-ish guitar riff and thought it fit the King Canyon album perfectly. I sent it to the boys and what they sent back brought it to a whole other level! As we were finishing the song I thought it needed a slide guitar solo at the end. It just so happened I was heading to Derek Trucks' studio that week. After I played some guitar on the new Tedeschi Trucks album I played him the track... he loved it and decided to play on it. His solo was exactly what the song needed and gives it that "ride off into the sunset" moment." Keep On Movin' " was the first single to be released, Krasnos reflects, "Sometimes in life (all the time in life!), you just have to keep on moving. The only thing in life that remains constant is change. The music becomes the soundtrack. Keep on moving on!"It is clear that King Canyon was born out of the love of good music and friendship. Looking back on how it all started, Otis McDonald comments, "It was easy and fun. Exactly what it should be. It didn't take long before we had a couple of albums' worth of songs. Some tracks feature special guests and others showcase the power trio format. King Canyon is fresh and rooted in nostalgia." Stay tuned for more music from King Canyon!



