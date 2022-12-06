Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 06/12/2022

Nathaniel Rateliff Brings Bobby Weir Onstage For Encore Performance At California's Guild Theater

Nathaniel Rateliff Brings Bobby Weir Onstage For Encore Performance At California's Guild Theater

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last week, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats surprised the five hundred concertgoers at The Guild Theater in Menlo Park, CA with a special guest appearance from Bobby Weir.

After the band's blistering set, featuring songs from their critically acclaimed album The Future, Weir joined the group onstage for a four-song encore. Their duet included renditions of the Grateful Dead's "Me and My Uncle," Bob Dylan's "Slow Train," The Band's "The Shape I'm In" and an extended version of Weir's classic, "The Other One."

In addition, the sold-out event raised over raised over $250,000 for Rateliff's foundation The Marigold Project, which is dedicated to economic, racial and social justice.

Of the foundation, Rateliff says, "We see ourselves as community members and neighbors. We have to figure out how to come together again, based in truth, understanding our history and peoples' lived experiences. The Marigold Project is my way of doing something about problems I see when I'm on the road and at home in Denver. I hope you will join me in this journey, and we'll find solutions together. My dad and I planted marigolds as ground cover. Marigolds do their fair share in feeding nectar to beneficial insects. They keep pests away, they taste good and they bloom like crazy. I think it's a great metaphor for the work that I want to support, while getting all of you involved too."

The band is also slated to play their biggest show ever at Denver's Ball Arena on December 16. For Rateliff and the band, the sold-out performance holds special significance as it's their first ever arena show and includes a performance from their longtime friend Marcus Mumford. Due to overwhelming demand, additional tickets to the show are now available for purchase.

In support of their third studio album, The Future, the group performed multiple times on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "CBS This Morning: Saturday." In addition, the group is slated to appear on "Austin City Limits" for the second time while Rateliff recently sat with Anthony Mason for "CBS Sunday Morning" to discuss the band's rise to stardom.






