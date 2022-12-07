Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 07/12/2022

'Try Me' By Marcus McCoan

'Try Me' By Marcus McCoan

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
803 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
321 entries in 16 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
247 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
349 entries in 26 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
173 entries in 11 charts
Calm Down
Rema
253 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
254 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
191 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1050 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
905 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
389 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
303 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
186 entries in 10 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
263 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blending a unique take on electronic pop, with his distinctive vocals & timeless hooks, emerging Cornish producer/songwriter turned artist, Marcus McCoan unveils a taster of his new plans and new music. After receiving countless praise from both his live video and on tour with the incredible Natalie Imbruglia, Marcus will be releasing his debut single 'Try Me'. Planned initially as just a live video, the single is out now.

The Weeknd meets The 1975, Marcus' 'Try Me' offers the perfect sample for anyone looking to see what the fuss is all about. With a beautiful display of his alluring songwriting, Marcus not only flawlessly shows off his capabilities as a songwriter but also his talents as a musician and a live performer in the video. Paired with the glitching visuals that enhance the dark and seductive vibe of the track, the performance is also backed up by Marcus' incredible drummer and synth wizard.

Hailing from the home of some of the UK's most iconic musicians, such as Roger Taylor, James Morrison and Aphex Twin, Marcus may have a lot of work to do before he can put himself up there with the coastal counties greats, but Marcus' 'Try Me' is an outstanding piece of work that really shows off the ability of this emerging musician. With a further two new singles 'Phase Me' and 'Chemical' lined up for early next year, it marks an exciting time for fans of the Cornish songwriter.

Marcus McCoan also returned to the stage last month, as he joined up with the record-breaking global star and hitmaker Natalie Imbruglia on the 25th-anniversary tour of her landmark album 'Left Of The Middle'. The run of shows went all around the UK, visiting the likes of Bristol's SWX, Manchester's O2 RITZ and London's O2 Shepard's Bush gaining stand-out praise from regional press.

With accolades already including festival performances at some of the UK's biggest names, such as Glastonbury & Boardmasters (among other major UK festivals), Marcus has also gone on to support the likes of Rudimental, Rag'n'Bone Man, Rae Morris and Gabrielle Aplin. Fantastic support from national and international radio has also been picked up, in addition to landing Multi- Platinum #1 co-writes on 'MIKROKOSMOS' & 'JAMAIS VU' for Korean mega-group BTS. Having already reached Number 1 in over 75 countries & over 100 million streams across the 2 tracks, Marcus is quickly earning the attention and respect of fans & industry peers alike as he displays all of the attributes for a glittering career.

INSTAGRAM - www.instagram.com/marcusmccoan
TWITTER - twitter.com/marcusmccoan
FACEBOOK - www.facebook.com/marcusmccoanmusic
SPOTIFY - open.spotify.com/artist/4ugzGmcmmVO1JtO57qgIhO
YOUTUBE - www.youtube.com/c/MarcusMcCoan






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0112109 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021431446075439 secs