News
Pop / Rock 07/12/2022

Tyler Childers And Zach Bryan To Headline Railbird Music Festival 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Anchored by headliners Kentucky native Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan, Railbird Music Festival is set to return to Lexington, KY June 3 & 4, 2023 at The Infield at Red Mile. The two-day experience will feature more than 30 artists performing across three stages, offering an unparalleled bourbon and equine experience. The presale begins Thursday, December 8 at 12pm ET at railbirdfest.com/tickets.

On Saturday, June 3, the lineup features Zach Bryan, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Jenny Lewis, Lucius, Morgan Wade, Valerie June, Dehd, Neal Francis, The Heavy Heavy, Madeline Edwards, The Local Honeys, and Wayne Graham.

The lineup on Sunday, June 4 includes Tyler Childers. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Head and the Heart, Goose, Nickel Creek, Amos Lee, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle, 49 Winchester, Town Mountain, Cole Chaney, flipturn, Calder Allen, and Brit Taylor.

In addition to music, Railbird celebrates the spirit of Kentucky with highly-curated bourbon experiences in The Rickhouse. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase from an impressive lineup of hand-selected barrels from Kentucky's finest distilleries chosen in collaboration with co-owners Justin Sloan and Justin Thompson of Lexington's treasured Justins' House of Bourbon.

1-Day and 2-Day General Admission (GA), GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will be available via presale beginning Thursday, December 8 with a general on-sale to follow. Fans can visit railbirdfest.com/tickets to sign up for presale access.






