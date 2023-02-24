Steel Panther Release Music Video For New Single "1987"









On The Prowl was produced by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the recent announcement of their sixth studio album On The Prowl and the launch of their "Who's Your Daddy('s Jokes)" series on YouTube, California rock legends Steel Panther have released another song from the upcoming album available worldwide on February 24, 2023. "1987" is a reflective look at one of the greatest years in rock music supported by unforgettable hooks, relatable lyrics and fretboard fireworks. Satchel, Michael Starr, Stix Zadinia and Spyder pay homage to the icons of the year including Guns N' Roses, Poison, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne and Van Halen to name a few. The music video was directed by longtime collaborator J.T. Arbogast and follows a young duo who find an abandoned recording studio. When one of the kids plugs in a hidden 1987 pedal (available for purchase here), he is transported to the time in the studio when Steel Panther recorded the song and lives the memories of 1987 in his own way. The music video can be seen below:To celebrate the release of "1987," Steel Panther is also announcing a massive world tour in support of their latest release. The On The Prowl World Tour 2023 is set to kick off in February and will run throughout North America through April. Crobot and Tragedy will be joining the band on the North American tour. The band will take a short break before bringing the party to the United Kingdom and Ireland in May. These new shows will be added to the 2022 year-end dates in Vancouver and the warmup weekends in January 2023 that were previously announced. Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here: https://steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour.On The Prowl World Tour 2023 Dates2/24/23 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues2/25/23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues2/26/23 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre2/28/23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater3/1/23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues3/3/23 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues3/4/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom3/6/23 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works3/8/23 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room3/10/23 - Orlando FL - The Plaza Live3/11/23 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live3/12/23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre3/14/23 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live3/16/23 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza3/17/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre3/18/23 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom3/19/23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium3/21/23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore3/22/23 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone3/24/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room3/25/23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues3/26/23 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre3/28/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Club Stage3/29/23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore3/31/23 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre4/1/23 - Denver , CO - The Fillmore4/2/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot4/4/23 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom4/6/23 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go4/7/23 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go4/8/23 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues5/14/23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy5/15/23 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall5/17/23 - Manchester, UK - Academy5/18/23 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy5/20/23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town5/21/23 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy5/23/23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy5/25/23 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall5/26/23 - Cork, IE - Cyprus Avenue5/28/23 - Dublin, IE - Vicar StreetPreviously Announced Tour Dates:12/29/22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom12/30/22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom1/5/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore1/6/23 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades1/7/233 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater1/27/23 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall1/28/23 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues1/29/23 - Charlotte, NC - The FillmoreOn The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and is now available for pre-order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records here: https://lnk.to/Panther_OTP. From the opening synth intro of "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)" to the thunderous outro of "Sleeping On The Rollaway," Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like "On Your Instagram," "Magical Vagina" and "One Pump Chump" are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band's most-memorable songs. "1987" is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year and the band even slows things down on the reflective "Ain't Dead Yet." A music video for "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight) was previously released and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/2myLjGeYOu0.



