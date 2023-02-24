Steel Panther Release Music Video For New Single "1987"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the recent announcement of their sixth studio album On The Prowl and the launch of their "Who's Your Daddy('s Jokes)" series on YouTube, California rock legends Steel Panther have released another song from the upcoming album available worldwide on February 24, 2023. "1987" is a reflective look at one of the greatest years in rock music supported by unforgettable hooks, relatable lyrics and fretboard fireworks. Satchel, Michael Starr, Stix Zadinia and Spyder pay homage to the icons of the year including Guns N' Roses, Poison, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne and Van Halen to name a few. The music video was directed by longtime collaborator J.T. Arbogast and follows a young duo who find an abandoned recording studio. When one of the kids plugs in a hidden 1987 pedal (available for purchase here), he is transported to the time in the studio when Steel Panther recorded the song and lives the memories of 1987 in his own way. The music video can be seen below:
To celebrate the release of "1987," Steel Panther is also announcing a massive world tour in support of their latest release. The On The Prowl World Tour 2023 is set to kick off in February and will run throughout North America through April. Crobot and Tragedy will be joining the band on the North American tour. The band will take a short break before bringing the party to the United Kingdom and Ireland in May. These new shows will be added to the 2022 year-end dates in Vancouver and the warmup weekends in January 2023 that were previously announced. Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here: https://steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour.
On The Prowl World Tour 2023 Dates
2/24/23 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
2/25/23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
2/26/23 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre
2/28/23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
3/1/23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
3/3/23 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
3/4/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
3/6/23 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
3/8/23 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
3/10/23 - Orlando FL - The Plaza Live
3/11/23 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
3/12/23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
3/14/23 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
3/16/23 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
3/17/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre
3/18/23 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
3/19/23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
3/21/23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
3/22/23 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
3/24/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
3/25/23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
3/26/23 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
3/28/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Club Stage
3/29/23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
3/31/23 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
4/1/23 - Denver , CO - The Fillmore
4/2/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
4/4/23 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
4/6/23 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
4/7/23 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
4/8/23 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
5/14/23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
5/15/23 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
5/17/23 - Manchester, UK - Academy
5/18/23 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
5/20/23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
5/21/23 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
5/23/23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
5/25/23 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall
5/26/23 - Cork, IE - Cyprus Avenue
5/28/23 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
Previously Announced Tour Dates:
12/29/22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
12/30/22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
1/5/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
1/6/23 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
1/7/233 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
1/27/23 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
1/28/23 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
1/29/23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
On The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and is now available for pre-order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records here: https://lnk.to/Panther_OTP. From the opening synth intro of "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)" to the thunderous outro of "Sleeping On The Rollaway," Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like "On Your Instagram," "Magical Vagina" and "One Pump Chump" are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band's most-memorable songs. "1987" is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year and the band even slows things down on the reflective "Ain't Dead Yet." A music video for "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight) was previously released and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/2myLjGeYOu0.