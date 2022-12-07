Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 07/12/2022

Alexis Ffrench To Host First Classical Music Show On Apple Music Radio

Alexis Ffrench To Host First Classical Music Show On Apple Music Radio

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
228 entries in 25 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
199 entries in 15 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
326 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
242 entries in 16 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
190 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
790 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
317 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
245 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1033 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
888 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
379 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
288 entries in 19 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Composer, pianist and producer Alexis Ffrench is to host Apple Music Radio's first classical music show. The popular musician and classical soul-pioneer will guide listeners along exhilarating and often unexpected pathways of music.
"Growing up I heard Mozart in Stevie Wonder, Beethoven in Wu-Tang Clan and Bach in Bob Marley" says Ffrench. "I've always seen music as being connected by one wondrous arch. In Classical Connections Radio, I want to join the dots and present classical in the way I believe it's meant to be presented - as beautiful music to be enjoyed without barriers."

Classical Connections Radio features the best new releases, interviews with the most exciting classical artists and a few surprises, too. In his "Sampology" feature, Alexis unlocks the classical roots of a recent chart hit, while we get to hear his incredible improvisational skills in "60 Second Sonata" as Alexis spontaneously crafts a piece of music at the piano, inspired by a listener. In "Journeys", Alexis finds the influences in his own work through the composers and artists who have formed his musical DNA over the years and in "Songs to Live By" he highlights five tracks to accompany favourite pastimes, moods or activity.

In the augural episode, we hear music ranging from Bach, Debussy, Piazzolla and Max Richter to the Beatles and Ariana Grande (with classical twists). In Sampology, the chosen track is British rapper Little Simz' Introvert which Alexis connects with Ravel's Boléro, Carl Orff's Carmina Burana and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 4.

If Classical Connections Radio is about gathering different musical strands, it's also about bringing together a musical community. "Classical music is not about dates or understanding different periods" Alexis says. "It's people, it's emotions and it's love. That's why it's so dear to me and that's why this show is for everyone."
The one-hour, weekly show launches on Saturday 10 December at 10am PT/6 pm UK on Apple Music 1 immediately after Elton John's show Rocket Hour.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0116639 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016007423400879 secs