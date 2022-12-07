Mimi Webb To Perform On BBC Radio 2's Piano Room





Mimi performed at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in the summer and recently opened BBC One's Children In Need TV special, plus she's appeared on US TV shows including The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Radio 2 this morning, Ken Bruce has just announced there will be a Piano Room performance from Mimi Webb on Thursday 22nd December on his show (9.30am-12pm).Mimi will perform three tracks from the BBC Maida Vale Studios - accompanied by The BBC Concert Orchestra - in the final Radio 2 Piano Room of 2022. She will perform a classic track, her most recent single and a special festive cover, plus there'll also be a chance for listeners to put their questions to Mimi via the Listener Voicenotes.Rising star Mimi Webb - top three in this year's BBC Sound Of list of promising new artists - is best known for her singles Ghost Of You, Before I Go, Good Without and House Of Fire. Mimi has really embraced Tik Tok as a way of connecting with their fans, with her impromptu videos having garnered over 20 million views on the platform as well as earning famous fans including Lewis Capaldi and Tom Grennan.Inspired by the likes of Amy Winehouse, Emeli Sandé and Sam Smith, Mimi started writing her own songs at the age of 13. Three years later she left home and attended the prestigious British Institute of Modern Music in Brighton. In 2019 she uploaded a handful of early compositions and collaborations online and landed a record deal.Mimi performed at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in the summer and recently opened BBC One's Children In Need TV special, plus she's appeared on US TV shows including The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen Show.



