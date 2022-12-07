Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jazz 07/12/2022

Madeleine Peyroux Brings Her Careless Love Forever Tour To City Winery Boston, December 28-30

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jazz singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux takes over the City Winery Boston's Mainstage for three shows as part of her Careless Love Forever Tour December 28-30. Tickets are on sale now at citywinery.com/boston.

In the 26 years since her breakthrough debut album Dreamland in 1996 elicited comparisons to Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, Madeleine Peyroux has continued to challenge the confines of jazz, venturing into the fertile fields of contemporary music with unfading curiosity.

Careless Love, released 12 years after her debut and reissued in 2021, is a rich collection of cover versions with tunes from Bob Dylan to James P Johnson, and included Peyroux's milestone rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Dance Me to the End of Love." For the sole original on the album, producer Larry Klein and Jesse Harris co-wrote Madeleine's signature tune and many fans' favorite, "Don't Wait Too Long." The album shifted Peyroux from the exclusive Jazz realm into the mainstream arena. Now she's honoring that milestone with this Careless Love Forever World Tour.

Much like songbird Edith Piaf, Madeleine Peyroux spent her teenage years busking the busy streets of Paris. Just like the 'little sparrow,' Madeleine befriended the city's street musicians and made its Latin quarter her first performing stage. Years later, Peyroux would cite the iconic Piaf as an influence on her music and record a rendition of the classic La Vie En Rose, soulfully capturing the tune's romanticism and melancholy.

Madeleine Peyroux will perform at City Winery Boston Saturday, Wednesday December 28-Friday December 30 at 8pm (Doors open at 6pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston
City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.






