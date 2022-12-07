Monica's Single 'Friends Ft. Ty Dolla $ign' Reaches Top 20 At Urban Mainstream





"We have the power to make the change if we as human beings do more to BeHUMAN." - Monica. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum, 25-million-plus selling singer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Monica's latest single "Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign" has officially entered the Top 20 on Urban Mainstream Radio Chart. The song is the first Top 20 on Monica's Independent label, MonDeenise Music Inc. Friends " was originally released July 15th with the stunning music video directed by Sarah McColgan (H.E.R., Miguel, Charli XCX) and choreographed by Parris Goebel (Rihanna, SZA). It follows The Neptunes produced "Trenches ft. Lil Baby" - the title track of Monica's highly anticipated new album Trenches, her ninth studio LP and first full-length for her own imprint MonDeenise Music Inc. (MDM).In addition, Monica is excited to share that February 2023 will bring the premiere of her Apple Music radio show MoTalk which will feature a series of candid, honest, and in-depth conversations.Monica's BeHUMAN Foundation has teamed up with the People's Station in Atlanta, V-103, to give back to the community this holiday season. Monica announced the details on Greg Street's show and together they'll be picking 10 winners based on submissions of 103 words (or less!) about a random act of kindness you have done.Applicants can enter via V-103.com and each winner will be awarded $2,000 each courtesy of Monica's BeHUMAN Foundation and the People's Station, V-103."We have the power to make the change if we as human beings do more to BeHUMAN." - Monica.



