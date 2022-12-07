Moore Kismet To Make NYC Headline Debut At MHOW





Feb 25 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising just turned 18 yo producer, songwriter, composer, and DJ Moore Kismet (they/them) brings their 2022 headline tour UNIVERSE: A CELEBRATION OF GROWTH to NYC for their first New York City headline show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY this Saturday December 10th.The show is presented by Brownies & Lemonade. The groundbreaking young artist has been on the road all year in support of their boundary pushing debut album UNIVERSE - out now via Thrive Music.Born Omar Davis, the alias Moore Kismet (meaning "more than fate") is a representation of Omar that expresses their continual creative journey. Their unique production style and stage presence is anything but predictable which has set Moore Kismet apart from the crowd.The non-binary pansexual musical prodigy has become an outspoken voice for the LGBTQ+ community and ensures an inclusive and safe space for fans to enjoy themselves. Along the way, they have been dropping incendiary tracks, topped numerous playlists and racked up accolades from the press. UNIVERSE has been met with commercial and critical acclaim including being featured on Spotify's Time Square billboard in NYC on release day.Confirmed Headline Dates Below:Dec 9 @ RITZ Tampa in Tampa, FLDec 10 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NYDec 31 @ Fresh Start New Year's Eve in San Francisco, CAFeb 4 @ Igloo Fest in Montreal, QBFeb 25 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT



