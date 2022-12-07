Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023





The tour includes two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA's The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT's The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA's Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA's The Warfield (April 27-28).



A ticket request lottery for all newly announced



All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 9 at 10 am (local). A variety of VIP packages and accommodation discounts will also be available. For more information, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.



In support of building a safer and more supportive music industry through access to quality mental health care providers,



This week also sees



2022 has unquestionably been a career-defining year for



Headline shows resume later this month with the band's annual "Goosemas" celebration, set for December 16 and 17 at Broomfield, CO's 1STBANK Center, followed by a very special two-night New Year's Eve run at Cincinnati, OH's Andrew J. Brady











GOOSE TOUR DATES:



DECEMBER 2022

16 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

17 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

19 - Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre (SOLD OUT)

30 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady

31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady



JANUARY 2023

14-17 - Riviera Cancun, MX - Playing in the Sand † (SOLD OUT)



MARCH 2023

2-5 - Okeechobee, FL - Okeechobee

8 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

9 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

10 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

11 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

12- Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

31 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium



APRIL 2023

1 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

2 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co.

13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

14 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

16 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

18 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm

19 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm

21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

22 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

23 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

25 - Eugene, OR - The McDonald Theatre

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

28 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

29 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre



JUNE 2023

22-25 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest †

29-7/1 - Garrettsville, OH - Resonance



JULY 2023

26-30 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest †

† Festival Appearance. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose has announced Spring Tour 2023, a five-week journey visiting 14 cities across the US set to get underway March 23, 2023, at Boston, MA's Roadrunner and then traverse the nation through late April.The tour includes two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA's The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT's The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA's Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA's The Warfield (April 27-28).A ticket request lottery for all newly announced Spring Tour 2023 shows begins today, December 6, at 12 noon (ET) at www.goosetheband.com/tour and will continue through Wednesday, December 7, at 5 pm (ET). Lottery winners will be notified via email before the start of venue presales, set to run Thursday, December 8 from 10 am-10 pm (local).All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 9 at 10 am (local). A variety of VIP packages and accommodation discounts will also be available. For more information, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.In support of building a safer and more supportive music industry through access to quality mental health care providers, Goose will donate $1 from each Spring Tour 2023 ticket to Backline, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources. For more information, please visit backline.care.This week also sees Goose marking yet another milestone in what has proven a momentous 2022 with their first-ever live performance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, set for Wednesday, December 7 at 11:35 pm (ET)/10:35 pm (CT) (check local listings).2022 has unquestionably been a career-defining year for Goose and their one-of-a-kind brand of rousing songcraft and spirited improvisational performance, highlighted by the release of their critically acclaimed new album, DRIPFIELD, high-profile TV performances on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CBS Saturday Morning, an eight-show co-headline run alongside Trey Anastasio Band, and much more.Headline shows resume later this month with the band's annual "Goosemas" celebration, set for December 16 and 17 at Broomfield, CO's 1STBANK Center, followed by a very special two-night New Year's Eve run at Cincinnati, OH's Andrew J. Brady Music Center on December 30 and 31. Most dates are already sold out - for remaining ticket availability, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour. Goose will precede their Spring Tour 2023 with a sold-out five-night run at Port Chester, NY's historic Capitol Theater, set for March 8-12, 2023. In addition, Goose will also be among the headline acts at an array of upcoming 2023 festivals and events, including Dead & Company's annual Playing In The Sand in Riviera Cancun, MX (January 14-17, 2023), Okeechobee, FL Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival (March 2-5, 2023), Rothbury, MI's Electric Forest (June 22-25, 2023), Garrettsville, OH's Resonance Music and Arts Festival (June 29- July 1, 2023), and Floyd, VA's FloydFest (July 26-30). Goose is: Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums).GOOSE TOUR DATES:DECEMBER 202216 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)17 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)19 - Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre (SOLD OUT)30 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)JANUARY 202314-17 - Riviera Cancun, MX - Playing in the Sand † (SOLD OUT)MARCH 20232-5 - Okeechobee, FL - Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival †8 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)9 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)10 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)11 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)12- Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)23 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora31 - Nashville, TN - Ryman AuditoriumAPRIL 20231 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium2 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co.13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee14 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed16 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre18 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm19 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory22 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre23 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre25 - Eugene, OR - The McDonald Theatre27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield28 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield29 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air TheatreJUNE 202322-25 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest †29-7/1 - Garrettsville, OH - Resonance Music and Arts Festival †JULY 202326-30 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest †† Festival Appearance.



