Masego Announces 2023 North American Tour

4/27 - Los Angeles, CA - - The Wiltern New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-nominated artist Masego announced an extensive North American tour, which will launch on March 13, 2023 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. The You Never Visit Me Tour - named for Masego's forthcoming single, which will be released on December 12 - will include shows at New York City's Terminal 5 (April 1) and The Wiltern in Los Angeles (April 27). See below for itinerary.Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale to members of Masego's fan club on Tuesday, December 6, at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9, at 10:00 AM local time.Following the release of his debut album, Lady Lady, Masego embarked on a multi-year headline tour that found him selling out shows and playing festivals on every continent but Antarctica. He is currently touring Europe in support of Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, the deluxe edition of his acclaimed EP, which earned a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album.The sold-out Australian leg of the tour included a performance at the Sydney Opera House. He has amassed nearly two billion combined global streams in his career to date,Masego's recent single "Say You Want Me," won attention from a wide variety of outlets including NPR, VIBE, BET, The Line of Best Fit, HotNewHipHop and Teen Vogue. Placing the track on its Heat Check playlist, NPR hailed the song as "a vibrant cut...settling somewhere between amapiano and dancehall."VIBE praised the "rhythmic afrobeats-laced R&banger." SoulBounce said, "'Say You Want Me' is a sexy track with an Afrobeats flair thanks to slinky, sleek production and Masego's infusing of his own playboy swagger."Lady, Lady included the breakout hit single "Tadow," which has been certified Platinum in the U.S., Diamond in Brazil and Gold in Mexico. Studying Abroad: Extended Stay includes the Gold-certified hit "Mystery Lady Ft. Don Toliver" plus the beautifully reimagined "Mystery Lady (Sego's Remix)." Earlier this year, Masego featured on "Silk," a single from Kojey Radical's Mercury Prize-nominated debut album.Masego and Devin Morrison's Thanksgiving anthem "Yamz," originally released in 2021, has recently gone viral, with artists like Tank, Charlie Wilson, Mario and more singing the hook to the song in the #YAMZ Challenge and food influencers posting their elaborate "yamz" dishes across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.Masego 2023 You Never Visit Me North American Tour:3/13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory3/14 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield3/16 - Seattle, WA - - Showbox Sodo3/17 - Vancouver, BC - - Vogue Theatre3/18 - Portland, OR - - Roseland Theater3/20 - Denver, CO - - Ogden Theatre3/23 - Minneapolis, MN - - First Avenue3/24 - Chicago, IL - - The Vic Theatre3/25 - Detroit, MI - - - Royal Oak Music Theatre3/28 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre3/29 - Toronto, ON - - History3/31 - Boston, MA - - House of Blues4/1 - New York, NY - Terminal 54/4 - Philadelphia, PA - - The Fillmore4/5 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live4/7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore4/9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore4/11 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works4/12 - Atlanta, GA - - Tabernacle4/14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live4/15 - Orlando, FL - - House of Blues4/16 - Miami, FL - - - The Oasis-Wynwood4/19 - New Orleans, LA - - Republic NOLA4/21 - Dallas, TX - - - House of Blues4/22 - Houston, TX - - Warehouse Live4/23 - Austin, TX - - - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater4/26 - Phoenix, AZ - - The Van Buren4/27 - Los Angeles, CA - - The Wiltern



