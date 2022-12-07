Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 07/12/2022

Here's Al's Heart Of Texas (the Texas Christmas Song)

Here's Al's Heart Of Texas (the Texas Christmas Song)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Available to radio around the world in time for the Christmas season Al Staehely's "Heart of Texas" (The Texas Christmas Song). A heart warming presentation featuring the marvelous harmonica work of internationally acclaimed harp player Mickey Rafael with lead acoustics and vocals by veteran front man Al Staehely (Spirit). This special holiday release paints an intimate portrait of the longing that exists when a person is away from home this time of year and anxious to return to a warm welcome and good memories. Al's lyrical paint brush produces a colorful traditional family lifestyle in this 3 minute 58 second release.

Once again Al Staehely's vocal qualities deliver the emotional buy in that he is so well known for around the world. His diction is clear, the tempo of the song is right, the lyrics paint an amazingly warm mental picture with Mickey Rafael's harp work rounding out the sound. Sneak peek - The internationally recognized arts community of Marfa Texas has played host to numerous veteran songwriters and artists over the years. Among them Al Staehely. Over the last six months Al and a select list of veteran band members have repeatedly returned to the Marfa locale for inspiration.

The creative inspiration that manifested between them led to local recording sessions that ultimately culminated into a soon to be released new album (The Marfa Sessions). You can expect the official announcement in early 2023. To learn even more: www.alstaehely.com






