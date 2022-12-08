Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 08/12/2022

Alicia Keys And American Greetings Introduce New Creatacard Customized Holiday Cards

Alicia Keys And American Greetings Introduce New Creatacard Customized Holiday Cards

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
242 entries in 16 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
200 entries in 15 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
229 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
327 entries in 26 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
190 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
791 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
317 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
245 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1034 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
889 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
380 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
288 entries in 19 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
249 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Alicia Keys and American Greetings announce a new collaboration of customized Holiday digital greetings through Creatacard by americangreetings.com. Designed by 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and worldwide-celebrated music icon, Alicia Keys, this new collection, which features four songs from Alicia's Apple Music exclusive holiday chart-topping album, Santa Baby, will delight senders and surprise their loved ones. The highlighted songs include the classic, "Christmas Time is Here," the cheeky, "Santa Baby," the newest original hit, "December Back 2 June," and an Alicia favorite, "Not Even The King."

Santa Baby, the 11-track album, features Keys' soulful, raw, fresh reimagining of seven beloved holiday classics as well as four original songs including "December Back 2 June," "You Don't Have To Be Alone," "Old Memories On Xmas," and "Not Even The King."
"We are again so grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Alicia Keys to offer fresh, compelling ways to connect to her fans and our members," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director-Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "We're excited that this collection is generating awareness for both her incredible new holiday album as well as our new Creatacard™ line of digital greeting cards."

The Alicia Keys Creatacard collection is available now on www.americangreetings.com and www.bluemountain.com. Creatacard from americangreetings.com is an easy-to-create custom virtual greeting card that replicates the most-loved features of paper cards such as adding a personal message, signing your name, and including photos. The Alicia Keys Creatacard collection includes animated cover artwork and music clips when the card is opened. In a few simple steps, you can create and send in an email, text, messaging app or as a social post. You can even include a gift card. Plus, if needed, you can print your card from home. Follow AmericanGreetings.com on Facebook @amgreetingscom and on Instagram @amgreetings_com.

Alicia Keys is a 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, founder of Keys SoulCare, New York Times best-selling author, film/television and Broadway producer, accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, SONGS IN A MINOR, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Alicia has become the #1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium with over 27.5 Million worldwide certified digital sales (US) and 20 Million Album Sales (US). She released her eighth studio album, KEYS (Original and Unlocked) - a double album, in December 2021. A first look from the new music was featured in Alicia's YouTube Docu-Series titled, Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories. Alicia released her book, "More Myself: A Journey" via Flatiron Books which debuted and spent multiple weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List. In March, she released her first graphic novel titled, "Girl On Fire" with HarperCollins. Alicia kicked off her sold-out ALICIA + KEYS World Tour in June of 2022 which was followed by the release of the Deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed KEYS album in August. Keys released her first-ever holiday album SANTA BABY on November 4 which includes 4 original songs including the single "December Back 2 June."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0109570 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013060569763184 secs