Rock 08/12/2022

The Beatles Debut Brand New Music Video For "Here, There And Everywhere" Off Special Edition Release Of Revolver

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Watch the new official video for The Beatles' "Here, There & Everywhere" by Trunk Animation.
"Follow the band on tour, as they face an ever-changing backdrop of cities, hotels, roads, and gigs, with only each other to rely on. A magical dancer appears to each of them, representing inspiration and creative freedom." - Richard Barnett, Trunk Animation.
The Special Edition releases of Revolver are out now: https://TheBeatles.lnk.to/Revolver2022
#TheBeatlesRevolver

Get The Beatles' Revolver into your life with the new mixes and expanded Special Editions. Available everywhere October 28, 2022 across 5CD/4LP Super Deluxe, 2CD Deluxe, Picture Disk, 1LP, 1CD, Download and Streaming. Dolby Atmos Mixes + original mono mix accompany never-before-released session recordings and demos, plus the "Paperback Writer" and "Rain" EP.

The Beatles' 1966 album Revolver changed everything. Spinning popular music off its axis and ushering in a vibrant new era of experimental, avant-garde sonic psychedelia, Revolver brought about a cultural sea change and marked an important turn in The Beatles' own creative evolution. With Revolver, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr set sail together across a new musical sea.

Showcasing GRAMMY-winning original album artwork created by Klaus Voormann, the Super Deluxe CD and vinyl house a beautiful book featuring Paul McCartney's foreword, an introduction by Giles Martin, an enlightening essay by Questlove, and insightful chapters by Kevin Howlett. 
Music video by The Beatles performing Here, There and Everywhere - 2022 Apple Corps Ltd

Rok Predin - Director/Animator 
Richard Barnett - Producer (Trunk Animation) 
Jonathan Clyde - Producer 
Sophie Hilton - Producer






