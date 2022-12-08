Lana Del Rey Announces Ninth Studio Album 'Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' Out March 10, 2023



The new track is accompanied by a visualiser, which can be found on all participating partners. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Lana Del Rey announces her highly anticipated ninth studio album Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd which follows the recent success of previous albums Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which were released last year to critical acclaim.Due for release on 10th March 2023, the pre-order for Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is now live, with CD, cassette and various exclusive vinyl formats available at select retailers and www.lanadelrey.comAlongside announcement of the new album and on sale pre-order, Lana today releases title track "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" written by Lana Del Rey and Mike Hermosa and produced by Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes.The new track is accompanied by a visualiser, which can be found on all participating partners.



