Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 08/12/2022

Lana Del Rey Announces Ninth Studio Album 'Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' Out March 10, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
242 entries in 16 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
200 entries in 15 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
229 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
327 entries in 26 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
190 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
791 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
317 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
245 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1034 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
889 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
380 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
288 entries in 19 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
249 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Lana Del Rey announces her highly anticipated ninth studio album Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd which follows the recent success of previous albums Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which were released last year to critical acclaim.
Due for release on 10th March 2023, the pre-order for Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is now live, with CD, cassette and various exclusive vinyl formats available at select retailers and www.lanadelrey.com

Alongside announcement of the new album and on sale pre-order, Lana today releases title track "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" written by Lana Del Rey and Mike Hermosa and produced by Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes.
The new track is accompanied by a visualiser, which can be found on all participating partners.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0102570 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017037391662598 secs