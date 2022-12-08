Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Soundtracks 08/12/2022

The Weeknd's "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" To Be Featured On Avatar: The Way Of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Available December 15th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Announced via a new trailer released today, The Weeknd will release "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Hollywood Records) on December 15, 2022 at 12pm PT.
Written by The Weeknd and Produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen, the track speaks to the epic scope, breathtaking action, and thrilling drama of the film itself.
The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will also feature an original score from GRAMMY Award-winning composer Simon Franglen. 

The anxiously awaited blockbuster sequel from Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water, opens in theaters everywhere on Friday, December 16.






