Mikaila Murphy Shares Christmas Offering 'Ho Ho Ho'





Built around a driving 4 to the floor beat and a bouncing synth line, 'Ho Ho Ho' quickly introduces an upbeat tone ahad of Murphy's silky lead vocal entering. Lyrically delivering a series of humorous, brilliantly thought out Christmas innuendos, the track captures a joyous and infectious sense of fun, adding a raunchy punch to the festive release.



Known for her empowering anthems brimming with body positivity and self-confidence, the single and the accompanying video seem like the perfect way to capture Mikaila's messaging whilst also delivering something that is light hearted and joyful to match the time of year.



Speaking about 'Ho Ho Ho',





Mikaila's latest single 'Float' earned the artist support from acclaimed publications such as

www.facebook.com/mikailadancer

twitter.com/mikailadancer?lang=en

www.instagram.com/mikailadancer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mikaila Murphy returns with the infectious, satirical, sexy and feverishly catchy new Christmas single 'Ho Ho Ho'. After breaking through with a series of impactful singles throughout 2022, Mikaila has quickly risen, picking up widespread acclaim and building a feverish fanbase. Now back with her first ever festive release, Mikaila allows her love for Christmas shine on a track packed with the R&B-Pop grooves, sultry tone and catchy hooks that she has become known for.Built around a driving 4 to the floor beat and a bouncing synth line, 'Ho Ho Ho' quickly introduces an upbeat tone ahad of Murphy's silky lead vocal entering. Lyrically delivering a series of humorous, brilliantly thought out Christmas innuendos, the track captures a joyous and infectious sense of fun, adding a raunchy punch to the festive release.Known for her empowering anthems brimming with body positivity and self-confidence, the single and the accompanying video seem like the perfect way to capture Mikaila's messaging whilst also delivering something that is light hearted and joyful to match the time of year.Speaking about 'Ho Ho Ho', Mikaila said, "Ho Ho Ho is a funny Christmas song! Growing up, I never thought I would become an artist, but I still dreamed of releasing a Christmas song! Christmas is my absolute favourite time of year and I LOVE Christmas music, there's no way you can be sad when listening to something so jolly! I loved the song "I want a hippopotamus for Christmas" so cheesy satirical Christmas songs seem to be a pattern for me!" Mikaila Murphy is a force to be reckoned with. The classically trained dancer and vocalist studied urban dance in her native Detroit, with R&B music as a natural outgrowth for Mikaila to share with her massive fanbase. Mikaila's body confidence, soulful vocals, and unapologetic message of self-love has resonated profoundly with more than sixteen million social media fans around the world.Mikaila's latest single 'Float' earned the artist support from acclaimed publications such as Wonderland Magazine, 1883 Magazine and Lock Mag.www.facebook.com/mikailadancertwitter.com/mikailadancer?lang=enwww.instagram.com/mikailadancer



