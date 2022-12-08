From Ashes To New Release Electrifying Rock Cover Of Mariah Carey's Holiday Hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You"





12/17 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center #with The Word Alive, Dragged Under & Dropout Kings. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Top 10-charting active rock outfit FROM ASHES TO NEW turn Mariah Carey's iconic holiday staple " All I Want For Christmas Is You " into an electrifying rock song that's guaranteed to amp up this holiday season. After leaking a teaser of their energetic cover on TikTok, it immediately went viral, gathering over 900k views and 80k likes within the first few hours. FROM ASHES TO NEW have delivered the full version via Better Noise Music today, December 7, across all digital platforms. Stream/download " All I Want For Christmas Is You " here: https://fatn.ffm.to/aiwfciy."We always thought it would be sick to cover a Christmas song, but never did," shares frontman Matt Brandyberry. "We had some extra studio time and thought this could be the chance. There were so many obvious choices for our style ('The Grinch,' 'Nightmare Before Christmas,' 'Carol of the Bells,' etc.) but we thought it would be so cool to put a dark spin on a light-hearted Christmas classic. It's begun going viral across TikTok and we can't wait until the whole world discovers it! If you love this, wait until you hear the original material we'll be releasing in '23!"FROM ASHES TO NEW are currently on the last leg of their headlining "Until We Break" tour across the U.S. featuring support from The Word Alive, Dragged Under and Dropout Kings. Following tonight's show in Columbia, MO at The Blue Note, the Lancaster, PA-based band will make their way back to their home state with a final stop in Harrisburg, PA at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center on December 17. They were previously on the road this summer with Memphis Mayfire whose vocalist Matty Mullins lent his vocals on their latest single "Until We Break."With four Top 10 singles, over 345 million streams and more than 55 million video views to date, FROM ASHES TO NEW have come a long way from their small-town roots. The band's impressive blend of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic and alternative music has caught the attention of critics and fans alike, even landing the band on soundtracks for SnoBabies (2020) and The Retaliators (2022). Their upcoming album, due in 2023 via Better Noise Music, was recorded with longtime collaborators and producers Grant McFarland and Carson Slovak. They released its first single "Heartache" which depicts the true "phoenix rising from the ashes" story behind the band's name - FROM ASHES TO NEW. Stay tuned for more details in the new year.FROM ASHES TO NEW "UNTIL WE BREAK" Tour Dates:12/7 Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #12/9 Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room #12/10 Flint, MI - The Machine Shop #12/11 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall #12/14 Charleston, SC - Music Farm #12/16 Fredericksburg, VA - Hard Times Café @ Four Mile Fork #12/17 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center #with The Word Alive, Dragged Under & Dropout Kings.



