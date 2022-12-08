Nothing More Introduce 'Fuse' Spirit Type In "Deja Vu" Video



Stream/download SPIRITS now at https://nothingmore.ffm.to/spirits. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 3X Grammy-nominated rock outfit NOTHING MORE latest album SPIRITS (released on October 14 via Better Noise Music) pairs unapologetically massive anthems and catchy hooks with introspective, philosophical lyrics that the band further explored on the album's accompanying meta-personality "SPIRITS TEST." Inspired by similar tests such as Myers-Briggs, Big 5 and the Zodiac and the philosophy of Alan Watts and Carl Jung, the "SPIRITS TEST" results determine specific personality traits that are compiled into seven "Spirit Types." NOTHING MORE has begun sharing a closer look at each "Spirit Type" and a corresponding album track with a series of lyric video visualizers highlighting the hauntingly evocative illustrations by Micah Ulrich. The Spirit Types will be further explored in NOTHING MORE's upcoming graphic novel "SPIRITS VOL.1" due in early 2023 via Z2 Comics.On December 7, NOTHING MORE have premiered a visualizer video for "Déjà Vu" which can be seen streaming directly on Top40-Charts.The Spirit Type highlighted in "Déjà Vu" video is "Fuse," who are depicted as being wholehearted with an infectious energy and power to spark new things into existence when surrounded by the right energy. Their connection to goodness allows them to be free-spirited when they are in love but easy to manipulate and cage. NOTHING MORE alludes to this in the song's chorus: "Who hurt you? / Cuz I love you / Like a knife in the back / Yeah you brought me right back / Like déjà vu."Take the "SPIRITS TEST" now and find out what your "SPIRIT TYPE" is here: https://spiritstest.com/.From the Top 5 Active Rock-charting lead single "TIRED OF WINNING" and its fan-driven extended version "TIRED OF WINNING / SHIPS IN THE NIGHT" to fist-pounding banger "TURN IT UP LIKE" and the moment-savoring "BEST TIMES" to their most recent impassioned single "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT LOVE MEANS—SPIRITS documents the impact the past two years of lockdown and emotional turmoil."With its incredibly powerful utilization of [Jonny] Hawkins' range, the detailed orchestration of each track for maximum effect and the poignancy of the messaging and intention throughout the album, 'Spirits' makes its mark as one of Nothing More's best works," lauds Cryptic Rock (10/14).Stream/download SPIRITS now at https://nothingmore.ffm.to/spirits.



