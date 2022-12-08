Indie/Alternative Musician Carter Vail Signs To Assemble Sound; Drops New Dance Anthem "I Want You"





Carter writes and records his music at his home studio in Los Angeles and plans to release a new EP in 2023 via Assemble Sound. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie/alternative musician and producer CARTER VAIL made waves with his 2018 debut single " Melatonin " which was instantly added to Spotify's popular "Dreampop" playlist, garnering VAIL a grassroots fan base and cult following on social media. Since then he's independently released several singles and EPs, and his debut 2020 album RED EYES was described by Atwood Magazine as an "excellent introduction to his spectacularly evocative artistry" while praising its "dynamic beats, catchy lines and charismatic, feelgood indie pop charm."VAIL is excited to announce his signing to the Detroit-based music company Assemble Sound (Atlantic Records) and reveal his latest single "I WANT YOU," out today, Wednesday, December 7. Stream/download it across all digital platforms here: https://ffm.to/iwantuuu. Featuring distorted guitars and glittering synths, "I WANT YOU," is an upbeat dance anthem with nostalgic vibes and sentimental grooves. Watch a visualizer for the track streaming below or directly on Top40-Charts.com"I'm so excited to announce my new single 'I WANT YOU,'" shares VAIL. "The song marks two big personal milestones. It's my first release with the Detroit-based label Assemble Sound and the first song I wrote after moving to Los Angeles. I made 'I WANT YOU' as a nod to some my favorite indie-dance tracks in high school from bands like The Killers, Cake and The Strokes. 'I WANT YOU' centers around my own stream of consciousness when thinking about how awkward falling for someone can be."VAIL, who's based out of Los Angeles, will celebrate his signing and new single with a live show in New York City on Wednesday, December 28 with indie rockers Kid Sistr at Mercury Lounge. Tickets are on sale now HERE. Earlier this year VAIL was seen on the road supporting Breakup Shoes and Carpool Tunnel. He will soon announce tour dates in early 2023 along with details on his upcoming new EP via Assemble Sound.In 2018, while finishing his sophomore year at the University of Miami, Carter Vail released his debut single, "Melatonin." Though unsigned and unknown, the song was placed on Spotify's 'Dreampop' playlist, quickly gaining a grassroots fan base. After releasing several more singles, culminating in his debut album Red Eyes, Carter solidified his trademark feel good indie-rock anthems, drenched in chorused guitars and distorted synths, placing him sonically between Mac Demarco and The Killers.In 2020, quarantine brought about a sonic shift for Carter in the form of The Interstellar Tennis Championship. The concept EP blended lo-fi, disco, indie rock and Bossa Nova to tell the story of a boy traveling to space. Though lighthearted on the surface, the EP touched on themes of love, loss and growing up.Carter began making short form comedy songs in the Spring of 2021. Originally intended to showcase his production for other artists, these songs have since gained several millions of views on TikTok and Instagram and have developed a cult following on social media leading to brand campaigns with Dave's Killer Bread, Apple and Adobe Creative Cloud and sync placements in "Shameless," "Nancy Drew," "The 4400" and more.Carter writes and records his music at his home studio in Los Angeles and plans to release a new EP in 2023 via Assemble Sound.



