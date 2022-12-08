Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 08/12/2022

Celebrate The Holidays With The New Short "The Simpsons Meet The Bocellis In 'Feliz Navidad'" Launching Dec. 15, Exclusively On Disney+

Celebrate The Holidays With The New Short "The Simpsons Meet The Bocellis In 'Feliz Navidad'" Launching Dec. 15, Exclusively On Disney+

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
242 entries in 16 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
200 entries in 15 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
229 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
327 entries in 26 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
190 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
791 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
317 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
245 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1034 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
889 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
380 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
288 entries in 19 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
249 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Christmas is coming early this year for fans of "The Simpsons!" Today, Disney+ announced that a new short "The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad'" will launch December 15 exclusively on the streaming service. In the upcoming short from "The Simpsons," Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and his 25 year old son Matteo and 10 year old daughter Virginia.

On Dec. 15th, Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli will also release the new single "Feliz Navidad" featured in the short and off their stunning new holiday album, A Family Christmas. The single will be available on all DSPs Thursday, December 15 at 12:01am PST/8:01am GMT. Andrea Bocelli, the most successful classical artist of all time, joins Matteo and Virginia for their first-ever album together, A Family Christmas. The new album features an assortment of festive favorites from around the globe plus two new original songs. Each Bocelli gets a chance to shine on A Family Christmas with solo tracks, duets and trios.

The festivities continue on December 17 as "The Simpsons" celebrates 33 years since its premiere in 1989. The first 33 seasons of "The Simpsons" are currently available to stream on Disney+.

"The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad'" is the latest in a collection of shorts from "The Simpsons" created exclusively for Disney+. The previously released shorts "Welcome to the Club," "When Billie Met Lisa," "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap,'" "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki" and "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" are currently available on Disney+. All of these and more can be found in "The Simpsons" collection on the streaming service here: https://www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-simpsons  






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0107450 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016140937805176 secs