Celebrate The Holidays With The New Short "The Simpsons Meet The Bocellis In 'Feliz Navidad'" Launching Dec. 15, Exclusively On Disney+

"The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad'" is the latest in a collection of shorts from "The Simpsons" created exclusively for Disney+. The previously released shorts "Welcome to the Club," "When Billie Met Lisa," "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap,'" "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki" and "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" are currently available on Disney+. All of these and more can be found in "The Simpsons" collection on the streaming service here: https://www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-simpsons New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Christmas is coming early this year for fans of "The Simpsons!" Today, Disney+ announced that a new short "The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad'" will launch December 15 exclusively on the streaming service. In the upcoming short from "The Simpsons," Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and his 25 year old son Matteo and 10 year old daughter Virginia.On Dec. 15th, Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli will also release the new single " Feliz Navidad " featured in the short and off their stunning new holiday album, A Family Christmas. The single will be available on all DSPs Thursday, December 15 at 12:01am PST/8:01am GMT. Andrea Bocelli, the most successful classical artist of all time, joins Matteo and Virginia for their first-ever album together, A Family Christmas. The new album features an assortment of festive favorites from around the globe plus two new original songs. Each Bocelli gets a chance to shine on A Family Christmas with solo tracks, duets and trios.The festivities continue on December 17 as "The Simpsons" celebrates 33 years since its premiere in 1989. The first 33 seasons of "The Simpsons" are currently available to stream on Disney+."The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad'" is the latest in a collection of shorts from "The Simpsons" created exclusively for Disney+. The previously released shorts "Welcome to the Club," "When Billie Met Lisa," "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap,'" "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki" and "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" are currently available on Disney+. All of these and more can be found in "The Simpsons" collection on the streaming service here: https://www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-simpsons




