Check Out Crowder's New Video For "The Elf Song"





This is just one of several festive originals that appear on Crowder's 14-track holiday album, 'Milk & Cookies: A Merry



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 4x GRAMMY-nominated artist Crowder honors the North Pole's working class with a brand new video for "The Elf Song." Serving as a much-needed tribute to our tiniest holiday heroes, the visual for the hilarious track finds Crowder and his band jamming in a winter wonderland, while fighting for the rights of Santa's pointy-eared helpers.This is just one of several festive originals that appear on Crowder's 14-track holiday album, 'Milk & Cookies: A Merry Crowder Christmas' (out 10.21 via sixstepsrecords/Capitol CMG), joining re-imagined classics and creative collaborations with artists including Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs and rapper NF's longtime producer/collaborator, Tommee Profitt. Showcasing Crowder's unmatched musicianship and unique ability to seamlessly blur genre lines, the album is made complete through his infectious personality and comedic timing, which is showcased perfectly in the objective glimpse at the woes of Mrs. Claus, "﻿The Ballad of Mrs. C (She's Sick of the Beard)," along with entertaining interludes scattered throughout the project. Crowder is nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for his moving collaboration with Dante Bowe, "God Really Loves Us," featuring Maverick City Music. He is currently performing his new holiday music on the road, headlining the K-LOVE Christmas Tour, which wraps on Sunday (12.11) in Milwaukee, WI. For more information, please visit crowdermusic.com.



