News
Pop / Rock 08/12/2022

Joshua Henry To Release New Single 'Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin'' Next Week

Joshua Henry To Release New Single 'Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin'' Next Week

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joshua Henry will release his new single, "Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin'," next Tuesday, December 13. It is available for pre-save now here.
The track will be released days before Henry appears as Gaston in ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which will air on Thursday, December 15.

Henry teased the single with a new video taken backstage at Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre. Listen to a sneak peek at the song below:

Joshua Henry is a Grammy-nominated performer and recording artist best known for his Tony-nominated leading roles in Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, and Violet, as well as for his show-stopping performance as Aaron Burr in the cultural phenomenon, HAMILTON (Chicago/San Francisco/Los Angeles).

Joshua's debut album, GROW, is available worldwide on all streaming platforms. On-screen he starred as Roger Bart in the Academy award nominated film Tick, Tick, Boom directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Joshua can currently be seen on Broadway in Into The Woods as Rapunzel's Prince.






