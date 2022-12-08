B4DFRi3ND & RYL0 Share 'F4r from Perf3ct'





B4DFRi3ND welcomes a diverse mix of vocalists, producers, designers, and artists to contribute to the B4DFRi3ND brand, subverting the individualistic, ego-centered approach to commercial music creation.



They're challenging what it means to be an artist within the contemporary music landscape, and in the process challenging the very nature of identity within a binary society. For them, anyone can be anything, and anyone can be a B4DFRi3ND.



B4DFRi3ND burst onto the scene earlier in 2022, introducing themselves with off-kilter covers filtered through an experimental pop lens. Their debut track, "T3mpt4tion," consists of a distorted, hyperpop-inflected medley of 2000s alt-rock interpolations; and "Luv Story?" represents a mind-melding, electronic reimagination of the



Now, B4DFRi3ND returns with their new single, "F4r from Perf4ct," a collaboration with rising alt-pop singer/songwriter RYL0, who has dominated 2022 with inclusions on Spotify's New



As the year winds down, it feels like an appropriate time for the release of "F4r from Perf4ct." Littered with contemplative, nostalgic melodies, "F4r from Perf4ct" is an exercise in self-reflection. It's an introspective track that sees its artists looking inward as they look back at 2022 with almost cheery cynicism, pondering the ways they can improve themselves and their environment - or, perhaps, embracing the fact that they never will.



The track kicks off with a playful chiptune synth melody as the song's central refrain repeats itself. "Are you bad enough?" they ask, a message that represents both a warning and an invitation into B4DFRi3ND's zany, inclusive universe. Then, the two artists swap equally infectious verses covered in vocal manipulation, an approach that sees their voices, at once distinct, move in and out of each other as if they're the same.



The song's beat transforms itself throughout the track, oscillating between propulsive, pounding rhythms, breakbeats, and an explosive, hyperpop instrumental replete with distorted bass and metallic snares. The rest of the musc's palette changes accordingly - from a sunny, bright atmosphere to a grungy, indie-punk vibe.

"All my life, I try/to get it, to get it, to get it right/wrong, all the time/but I'm just along for the ride," they sing, looking back at 2022 with regret, but, alas, looking to 2023 with hope.

