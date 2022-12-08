Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 08/12/2022

Emily King Releases New Single 'This Year'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emily King is back with the release of "This Year" - an upbeat song that will surely become a 2023 anthem for dedicated listeners and new fans alike. "This Year" follows Emily's three GRAMMY nominations for her album 'Scenery' and follow-up single "See Me."

Emily also shared a lyric video for "This Year" and encouraged fans to embrace every word as they enter their next twelve months of relationships, adventures and self-motivation. "I wrote 'This Year' last New Year's Eve after realizing I'd spent most of my time vying for the attention of someone who couldn't love me back," Emily shares.

"This Year" was written by King and her longtime collaborator/recording partner Jeremy Most. The song was produced by Most and mixed by Tom Elmhirst (Frank Ocean, Adele, Jamie XX).

Emily is set to celebrate the release of her new song with a special New Year's Eve full-band performance at World Café Live in Philadelphia with special guest Kevin Garrett. Tickets are available at www.worldcafelive.com.






