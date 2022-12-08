Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 08/12/2022

Taylor Swift, Austin Butler & More Receive 2022 People's Choice Awards - Full List Of Winners!

Taylor Swift, Austin Butler & More Receive 2022 People's Choice Awards - Full List Of Winners!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The people have spoken, NBC and E! celebrated the best in movies, television, music and pop culture chosen solely by the fans during the 2022 "People's Choice Awards." The show was hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson and aired on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

This year, NBC and E! honored award-winning actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds with the People's Icon Award; Emmy and Grammy award-winning performer Lizzo with the People's Champion Award; and five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shania Twain with the Music Icon Award.

The show included dynamic performances from Shania Twain, who performed a medley of her greatest hits and new single "Waking Up Dreaming," as well as New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith, who performed her song "Fingers Crossed."

2022 "People's Choice Awards" Winners:
THE MOVIE OF 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022
The Adam Project

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022
Top Gun: Maverick

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022
Don't Worry Darling

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Chris Hemsworth

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Elizabeth Olsen

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Austin Butler

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Adam Sandler

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Elizabeth Olsen

THE SHOW OF 2022
Stranger Things

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022
Grey's Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022
Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022
The Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022
The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022
Noah Schnapp

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022
Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022
Mariska Hargitay

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022
Selena Gomez

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
The Kelly Clarkson Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022
Selma Blair

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022
Khloé Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022
Stranger Things

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022
Harry Styles

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022
Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022
BTS

THE SONG OF 2022
About Damn Time - Lizzo

THE ALBUM OF 2022
Midnights - Taylor Swift

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022
Carrie Underwood

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022
Becky G

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022
Latto

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022
BTS

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022
Left and Right - Charlie Puth and BTS

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022
Selena Gomez

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022
MrBeast

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022
Kevin Hart: Reality Check

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022
Serena Williams

THE POP PODCAST OF 2022
Archetypes: Meghan Markle






