Taylor Swift, Austin Butler & More Receive 2022 People's Choice Awards - Full List Of Winners!

Archetypes: Meghan Markle New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The people have spoken, NBC and E! celebrated the best in movies, television, music and pop culture chosen solely by the fans during the 2022 "People's Choice Awards." The show was hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson and aired on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.This year, NBC and E! honored award-winning actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds with the People's Icon Award; Emmy and Grammy award-winning performer Lizzo with the People's Champion Award; and five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shania Twain with the Music Icon Award.The show included dynamic performances from Shania Twain, who performed a medley of her greatest hits and new single "Waking Up Dreaming," as well as New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith, who performed her song "Fingers Crossed."2022 "People's Choice Awards" Winners:THE MOVIE OF 2022Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessTHE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022The Adam ProjectTHE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022Top Gun: MaverickTHE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022Don't Worry DarlingTHE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022Chris HemsworthTHE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022 Elizabeth OlsenTHE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022Austin ButlerTHE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022Adam SandlerTHE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022 Elizabeth OlsenTHE SHOW OF 2022Stranger ThingsTHE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022Grey's AnatomyTHE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022Never Have I EverTHE REALITY SHOW OF 2022The KardashiansTHE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022The VoiceTHE MALE TV STAR OF 2022Noah SchnappTHE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022 Ellen PompeoTHE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022 Mariska HargitayTHE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022 Selena GomezTHE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022The Kelly Clarkson ShowTHE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonTHE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022Selma BlairTHE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022Khloé KardashianTHE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryTHE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022Stranger ThingsTHE MALE ARTIST OF 2022Harry StylesTHE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022Taylor SwiftTHE GROUP OF 2022BTSTHE SONG OF 2022About Damn Time - LizzoTHE ALBUM OF 2022Midnights - Taylor SwiftTHE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022Carrie UnderwoodTHE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022Becky GTHE NEW ARTIST OF 2022LattoTHE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022Anti-Hero - Taylor SwiftTHE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022BTSTHE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022Left and Right - Charlie Puth and BTSTHE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022 Selena GomezTHE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022MrBeastTHE COMEDY ACT OF 2022 Kevin Hart: Reality CheckTHE GAME CHANGER OF 2022Serena WilliamsTHE POP PODCAST OF 2022Archetypes: Meghan Markle



