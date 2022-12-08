Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 08/12/2022

Lil Pump Goes R&B With Ty Dolla $ign For New Single 'She Know'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Pump continues to heat up the music game with his latest single and visual, "She Know" ft. heavy-hitter, Ty Dolla $ign. This unorthodox single shows Pump in a new light, as he joins Ty Dolla $ign to bring a sultry R&B sound. Sensuality exudes from the melodies, giving women a seductive soundtrack for the winter months.

In the video, directed by City James (½ of madebyJAMES), voluptuous dancers are shot in a dark, artistic setting putting their sexiest moves onto the two powerhouse artists. This track allows Pump to show his versatility and growth within his overall sound, while engaging not only his loyal fan base, but also the ears of fellow R&B music lovers.

"She Know" is the latest single off Pump's "LP2" album, in partnership with SoundCloud, slated to be released in 2023. It follows the release of a slew of high-energy records including - "All The Sudden," "Mosh Pit," "1st Off," "I'm Back," and "Splurgin."
You can pre-save "LP2", and continue to play Pump's "Mosh Pit Madness" video game and Presave "LP2" and play "Mosh Pit Madness" at: www.whereispump.com.

Also, in lieu of this record, Pump has launched a 'stripper name generator' device on his website, where fans can generate their fictional stripper name. Create your name at: whereispump.com/lil-pump-slot-machine-dev/






