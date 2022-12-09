Rock Band Core Taps New Lead Singer & Front Man Mark Morales





The former front man for the lone star rock outfit, SONS OF TEXAS, MARK MORALES has been tapped to head CORE. Replacing the exiting CORE former lead vocalist, CJ Bills, who the label says, parted ways mutually with the band earlier this year as Bills pursues a different musical direction.



Morales was signed to a major label deal in 2015 with his former band. The debut single "Baptized in the Rio Grande" landed at #29 on hard Rock charts for Morales, and put his voice out on the global scene.



Mark Morales worked with world renowned producer Josh Wilbur for the first two of the Sons Of



After Bennington's untimely death,



Beginning in Summer 2020, Morales began looking for his best opportunity to get back on the world rock stage. Auditioning for BAD WOLVES, then for JASON HOOK formerly of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. "The choice was difficult," Morales states in a recent interview. "I was being looked at and courted by artists, managers, and label offers… then came The Mighty Mike Quinn from Silverstone."



Quinn had heard of Morales and knew of his recent Sons Of



But by time the search was began "Mark just vanished from the earth it had seemed… I found phone numbers that were dead, social media that was dormant, told bogus stories of him moving to the back-woods of the Carolinas that were wrong, living off the land, and that he quit singing forever… Just all kinds of nonsense I didn't buy into. So, we are all happy to land this guy." -Mike Quinn of Silverstone.



CORE is a rock band with roots in Las



CORE currently is recording in the multi-million-dollar state of the art, Hideout Recording Studio Las Vegas, Silverstone Records USA tells us. The band is doing a new record with Kane Churko, a multi-platinum Juno award winning producer/songwriter, best known for his work with artists; Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch, In This Moment, Ozzy Osbourne, Skillet, Gemini Syndrome, As Lions, VAMPS, and more.



New music and tour coming January 2023. CORE is on Silverstone Management and Records, represented by Mike Quinn. CORE's tour booking agent is Andrew Goodfriend of TKO worldwide. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The four-time Billboard charting national recording act, the rock band CORE has brought in a new lead singer replacement. Silverstone Entertainment Management & Silverstone Records USA label head, Mike Quinn announced today that after mounting a tedious coast to coast search, acquiring demos through industry ads, insider word-of-mouth, and auditioning candidates over the last several months, the band mates and label have selected a final lead vocalist for the bands forthcoming new record, U.S. tour and future music releases.The former front man for the lone star rock outfit, SONS OF TEXAS, MARK MORALES has been tapped to head CORE. Replacing the exiting CORE former lead vocalist, CJ Bills, who the label says, parted ways mutually with the band earlier this year as Bills pursues a different musical direction.Morales was signed to a major label deal in 2015 with his former band. The debut single "Baptized in the Rio Grande" landed at #29 on hard Rock charts for Morales, and put his voice out on the global scene.Mark Morales worked with world renowned producer Josh Wilbur for the first two of the Sons Of Texas records. After splitting from the band, he was recruited by guitarist Mark Morton of LAMB OF GOD to work vocally on his debut solo record "Anesthetic." This would turn out to be the first single off Morton's record, and to be what became the very last published recording of the late CHESTER BENNINGTON of LINKIN PARK.After Bennington's untimely death, Morton wanted to tour the record in homage of Chester. With many singers on Morton's Anesthetic record, Morales was the stand-out vocalist he then chose to sing everything onward.Beginning in Summer 2020, Morales began looking for his best opportunity to get back on the world rock stage. Auditioning for BAD WOLVES, then for JASON HOOK formerly of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. "The choice was difficult," Morales states in a recent interview. "I was being looked at and courted by artists, managers, and label offers… then came The Mighty Mike Quinn from Silverstone."Quinn had heard of Morales and knew of his recent Sons Of Texas departure. So, he set off to find him. Quinn says "I always wanted Mark Morales for a music project, and I knew CORE would be the right band fit for him."But by time the search was began "Mark just vanished from the earth it had seemed… I found phone numbers that were dead, social media that was dormant, told bogus stories of him moving to the back-woods of the Carolinas that were wrong, living off the land, and that he quit singing forever… Just all kinds of nonsense I didn't buy into. So, we are all happy to land this guy." -Mike Quinn of Silverstone.CORE is a rock band with roots in Las Vegas and Austin, made up by the quartet with " Shredder " Chris Iorio on lead guitar and vocals, "The "Pounder Sounder" Brandon Lemond on drums, "The Bad Boy of Bass," Jarrett Smith, and now, with the of newly added lead vocals of "Mad Man" Mark Morales.CORE currently is recording in the multi-million-dollar state of the art, Hideout Recording Studio Las Vegas, Silverstone Records USA tells us. The band is doing a new record with Kane Churko, a multi-platinum Juno award winning producer/songwriter, best known for his work with artists; Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch, In This Moment, Ozzy Osbourne, Skillet, Gemini Syndrome, As Lions, VAMPS, and more.New music and tour coming January 2023. CORE is on Silverstone Management and Records, represented by Mike Quinn. CORE's tour booking agent is Andrew Goodfriend of TKO worldwide.



