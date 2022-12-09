King Power Launches KQPP Fashion Line From Majestic City Of Dubai





"I feel like one of those lyric poets from ancient times - traveling around, making music and joy, spreading happiness," said King Power. "And that shows up in both my fashion and my art. The KQPP line is about feeling that joy, feeling that golden light within. I'm walking the path God lays out for me - a path of love. There are so many other ways you can approach your life - so many negative paths you could walk. But why do that? To love means you are powerful. And as a child of God, you are royalty. So be that. Be royalty. Express it every single day and put it into absolutely everything you do. And you'll never be led astray."



King Power writes and produces songs with many other artists, spanning a diverse, multi-cultural genre that blends different languages, nationalities, and musical approaches in a musical tapestry of fun, positivity, and love. Through his creativity and innovative designs, King Power intercepts differently - spreading his signature optimism for life, self-acceptance, and gratitude to God.

For the latest news on appearances and events, follow King Power on his thriving social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Ameba. And to hear the tunes he has helped write and produce, please visit him on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeart.



King Power is a multi-talented entertainer and entrepreneur based in L.A., Japan, and Dubai. Born in 1974 in Nigeria, King Power has spent a life traveling the world to establish multiple businesses in several countries. A style icon, King Power has been featured in WorldStarHipHop, Nissin Cup Noodle commercials, and many other media outlets. King Power has been spotted hanging with celebrities such as Floyd Mayweather, Brad Pitt, DJs and business moguls in Japan and Dubai, and many others. King Power works to empower people with his positive words and optimism - seeing joy and the love of God's grandeur as a way to approach all of life. His number one message to the world is that everyone can access their true potential by accepting and understanding that true power comes not from us, but from God.



