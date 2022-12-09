Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 09/12/2022

Anna Bella's A Stand Out Track For Masta Recka!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of the release of his debut album "#1", Masta Recka Delivers a party anthem with Anna Bella 2!
On November 18th, 2022, singer-songwriter and producer Rupert Green known as Masta Recka, released his 11 hit-filled tracks written and produced by the multi-talented creator himself. With a track listing running the gamut of topics, it is the rapidly becoming fan favorite track Anna "Anna Bella 2" that has dominated the dance floors, as it highlights the party vibes and good times to be celebrated!

Speaking of the inspiration of his catch tracks, Masta Recka explained, "When I jumped from bed 3 am one morning to record Anna Bella 2, I was dreaming of a song so catchy and creative that no one would be able to resist not dancing. Anna Bella 2 is a special project. It evokes certain emotions of joy, power, living the good life. Women are attracted to powerful men and men to power and beautiful females. Everyone is beautiful in their own ways. Anna Bella is about having a good time in the party."

Hitting the music scene in 2017, the St.Ann, Jamaica native who fuses dancehall, reggae, hip-hop, and afrobeat, while adding his own unique flavors has to date released more than 20 songs under his own imprint Zyfex label. His song "Do That To Me" climbed the Hip-Hop R&B Top 40 chart in the USA, landing at #21. The multi-talented artist, is one of the few dancehall artists who is also an author and screenwriter (R.J. Green), his book "Tanny Anderson - Barefoot, Prickles & Thorns peaked at #6 on amazon in 2010. Other books he wrote in different genres included but not limited to "Searching for the Enemies," "Grey and Honies," and a stronger version of 50 Shades in his latest novel "Unpre10tious."

Stream Masta Recka #1: https://ingrv.es/1-ek7-m






