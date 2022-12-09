Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alison Wonderland Named Electronic Artist Of The Year By Forbes

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian electronic producer, DJ, singer-songwriter and BMG publishing client Alison Wonderland was named Electronic Artist of the Year by Forbes magazine.

Heath Johns, BMG Managing Director, Australia, said: "Alison Wonderland is a genuine trailblazer, a gifted composer and an incredible live performer. Being named Electronic Artist of the Year by Forbes is quite the accolade and another phenomenal achievement by an artist and songwriter that BMG is so proud of."

Wonderland signed a worldwide publishing deal with BMG in 2018. She released her third studio album Loner in May 2022, four years after her previous album Awake which peaked at number seven in Australia, Number One on the US Dance Chart and number 88 on the overall Billboard chart. The album saw her collaborate and co-write with Grammy Award-winner Joel Little (Lorde), Illangelo (The Weeknd), Party Favor (Mad Decent) and Lido (who also worked on Run, her debut studio album).






