News
Tour Dates 09/12/2022

Chase Matthew Announces 2023 "Love You Again" Headline Tour

Chase Matthew Announces 2023 "Love You Again" Headline Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, HITS Magazine "One To Watch" and recent Warner Music Nashville signer Chase Matthew announces his headline "Love You Again Tour." The 12-date trek will kick off on January 27 in Fernandina Beach, FL, and continue through April 22, alongside a previously-announced co-headline run with Kidd G.

Booked by UTA Nashville, Matthew is selling an average of more than 1,400 hard tickets per-show, with many being sell-outs on his headline "Born For This Tour," which crisscrossed the nation earlier this year. The Tennessee-native's charming personality, relatable lyricism and rowdy live performances have earned him a growing fan base that includes more than 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 900k followers across social media platforms. 

Today (12.9), Matthew will release the steamy song "Love You Again" (Warner Music Nashville), which inspired the name for his forthcoming tour. The song quickly went viral after the Nashville native posted a snippet of the track on social media last month, sparking the "#BlackDressTrend" on TikTok. For tickets and more more information on all things Chase Matthew, visit chasematthew.com.

Chase Matthew's Love You Again Tour Dates:
Fri., Jan. 27 | Sadler Ranch | Fernandina Beach, FL
Thu., Feb. 23 | Music Farm | Charleston, SC
Fri., Feb. 24 | Peaches | Rome, GA
Sat., Feb. 25 | Rick's Café | Starkville, MS
Thu., Mar. 23 | Joe's Live | Rosemont, IL
Sat., Mar. 24 | The City Center | Champaign, IL
Sun., Mar. 25 | Varsity Theater | Minneapolis, MN
Thu., Apr. 6 | Wooly's | Des Moines, IA
Fri., Apr. 7 | The Camp at Lake Wappapello | Wappapello, MO
Sat., Apr. 8 | Knuckleheads Saloon | Kansas City, KS
Fri., Apr. 21 | Hard Times Café | Fredericksburg, VA
Sat., Apr. 22 | Dusty Armadillo | Rootstown, OH

﻿FULL LIST OF CHASE MATTHEW TOUR DATES:
Sat., Dec. 31 | Appalachian Wireless Arena | Pikeville, KY
Wed., Jan. 18 | Blue Note | Columbia, MO*
Thu., Jan. 19 | Cotillion Ballroom | Wichita, KS*
Fri., Jan. 20 | Grizzly Rose | Denver, CO*
Sat., Jan. 21 | Bourbon Theatre | Lincoln, NE*
Thu., Jan. 26 | The Moon | Tallahassee, FL*
Fri., Jan. 27 | Sadler Ranch | Fernandina Beach, FL
Thu., Feb. 2 | La Hacienda Event Center | Midland, TX*
Fri., Feb. 3 | Rodeo 4 | Lubbock, TX*
Sat., Feb. 4 | Paper Tiger | San Antonio, TX*
Thu., Feb. 9 | Warehouse Live | Houston, TX*
Fri., Feb. 10 | Cain's Ballroom | Tulsa, OK*
Sat., Feb. 11 | The Studio at The Factory | Dallas, TX*
Thu., Feb. 16 | Mulchahys | Wantagh, NY*
Fri., Feb. 17 | The Palladium | Worchester, MA*
Thu., Feb. 23 | Music Farm | Charleston, SC
Fri., Feb. 24 | Peaches | Rome, GA
Sat., Feb. 25 | Rick's Café | Starkville, MS
Sat., Mar. 4 | Boots In The Park | Santa Clarita, CA
Thu., Mar. 23 | Joe's Live | Rosemont, IL
Sat., Mar. 24 | The City Center | Champaign, IL
Sun., Mar. 25 | Varsity Theater | Minneapolis, MN
Thu., Apr. 6 | Wooly's | Des Moines, IA
Fri., Apr. 7 | The Camp at Lake Wappapello | Wappapello, MO
Sat., Apr. 8 | Knuckleheads Saloon | Kansas City, KS
Sun., Apr. 16 | Country Thunder Arizona | Florence, AZ
Fri., Apr. 21 | Hard Times Café | Fredericksburg, VA
Sat., Apr. 22 | Dusty Armadillo | Rootstown, OH
Sat., Jun. 10 | Tailgate N' Tallboys Festival | Clinton, IA
Fri., Jun. 16 | Tailgate N' Tallboys Festival | Bloomington, IL
Fri., Jul. 7 | Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes | Fort Loramie, OH
Thu., Jul. 20 | Country Thunder Wisconsin | Twin Lakes, WI
Fri., July 21 | Rock The South | Cullman, AL
*Co-headlining with Kidd G.






