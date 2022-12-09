The Postal Service And Death Cab For Cutie Join Forces For Unprecedented 20th Anniversary Co-Headline Tour







"I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The



The tour was announced this morning via an exclusive trailer on the band's socials.



The sure to be highly-anticipated run will kick off

All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, December 16 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit giveuptransatlanticismtour.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie rock titans The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have today announced plans for a landmark 20th anniversary co-headline North American tour. The extraordinary live run will see both iconic groups performing their seminal 2003 albums in full - The Postal Service's RIAA Platinum-certified Give Up and Death Cab for Cutie's RIAA Gold-certified breakthrough fourth studio LP Transatlanticism - two classics released within a mere eight months of one another that year. Benjamin Gibbard, the co-founder of both bands, will pull double duty throughout the tour, performing with The Postal Service - comprised of Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis - as well as with Death Cab for Cutie (alongside Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr)."I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I'm totally fine with that. I've never had a more creatively inspired year." - GibbardThe tour was announced this morning via an exclusive trailer on the band's socials.The sure to be highly-anticipated run will kick off September 8, 2023 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME and continue through mid-October, with highlights including shows at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden, Berkeley, CA's Greek Theatre, and Los Angeles, CA's Hollywood Bowl. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, December 14 at 10 am (local) and continue through Thursday, December 15 at 10 pm (local). Sign-up for early access to tickets here. For the Hollywood Bowl show, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 13 at 10am PT through Thursday, December 15 at 10pm PT.All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, December 16 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit giveuptransatlanticismtour.com.



