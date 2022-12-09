Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 09/12/2022

The Postal Service And Death Cab For Cutie Join Forces For Unprecedented 20th Anniversary Co-Headline Tour

The Postal Service And Death Cab For Cutie Join Forces For Unprecedented 20th Anniversary Co-Headline Tour

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
229 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
327 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
242 entries in 16 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
200 entries in 15 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
190 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
791 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
317 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
245 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1034 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
889 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
380 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
288 entries in 19 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
249 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie rock titans The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have today announced plans for a landmark 20th anniversary co-headline North American tour. The extraordinary live run will see both iconic groups performing their seminal 2003 albums in full - The Postal Service's RIAA Platinum-certified Give Up and Death Cab for Cutie's RIAA Gold-certified breakthrough fourth studio LP Transatlanticism - two classics released within a mere eight months of one another that year.

Benjamin Gibbard, the co-founder of both bands, will pull double duty throughout the tour, performing with The Postal Service - comprised of Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis - as well as with Death Cab for Cutie (alongside Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr). 
"I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I'm totally fine with that. I've never had a more creatively inspired year." - Gibbard 

The tour was announced this morning via an exclusive trailer on the band's socials.

The sure to be highly-anticipated run will kick off September 8, 2023 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME and continue through mid-October, with highlights including shows at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden, Berkeley, CA's Greek Theatre, and Los Angeles, CA's Hollywood Bowl. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, December 14 at 10 am (local) and continue through Thursday, December 15 at 10 pm (local). Sign-up for early access to tickets here. For the Hollywood Bowl show, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 13 at 10am PT through Thursday, December 15 at 10pm PT.
All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, December 16 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit giveuptransatlanticismtour.com. 






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0097830 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012109279632568 secs