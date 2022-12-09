Janockeil Reveals The Video For Latest Single 'The Way'



"I wrote The Way from a personal place. It is about the beginning of a new relationship and that optimistic feeling that it could go further than what you would hope for. But it's also about that feeling of "will this last?" or "I hope this one lasts", or "God, please let this wonderful feeling last", so it's about that classic 'butterflies in your stomach' kind of love and you hope so badly that the other person feels the same way that you feel." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Nov 4th, 2022, R&B Singer/Songwriter Janockeil unveiled his latest single and its accompanying music video, The Way.Romantic, chill, and thematic, The Way showcases themes of vulnerability and openness to love in a smooth, melodic way. Originally from Charleston, SC and now residing in Newark, NJ, Janockeil's influences stemmed from singing gospel music in church to transcending into the R&B, Pop, and Soul genres.The Way follows Janockeil's 2021 project, Feeling EP, which garnered the attention of American R&B Star Tank, personally selecting the title track to be placed on Tank's mixtape, Power Presented by Tank. Look for Janockeil's latest project to be released in 2023, which will include The Way and four brand new tracks. The Way is available now on all platforms."I wrote The Way from a personal place. It is about the beginning of a new relationship and that optimistic feeling that it could go further than what you would hope for. But it's also about that feeling of "will this last?" or "I hope this one lasts", or "God, please let this wonderful feeling last", so it's about that classic 'butterflies in your stomach' kind of love and you hope so badly that the other person feels the same way that you feel."



