Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 09/12/2022

Janockeil Reveals The Video For Latest Single 'The Way'

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
229 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
327 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
242 entries in 16 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
200 entries in 15 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
190 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
791 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
317 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
245 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1034 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
889 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
380 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
288 entries in 19 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
249 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Nov 4th, 2022, R&B Singer/Songwriter Janockeil unveiled his latest single and its accompanying music video, The Way.
Romantic, chill, and thematic, The Way showcases themes of vulnerability and openness to love in a smooth, melodic way. Originally from Charleston, SC and now residing in Newark, NJ, Janockeil's influences stemmed from singing gospel music in church to transcending into the R&B, Pop, and Soul genres.

The Way follows Janockeil's 2021 project, Feeling EP, which garnered the attention of American R&B Star Tank, personally selecting the title track to be placed on Tank's mixtape, Power Presented by Tank. Look for Janockeil's latest project to be released in 2023, which will include The Way and four brand new tracks. The Way is available now on all platforms.

"I wrote The Way from a personal place. It is about the beginning of a new relationship and that optimistic feeling that it could go further than what you would hope for. But it's also about that feeling of "will this last?" or "I hope this one lasts", or "God, please let this wonderful feeling last", so it's about that classic 'butterflies in your stomach' kind of love and you hope so badly that the other person feels the same way that you feel."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0112000 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025629997253418 secs