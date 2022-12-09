Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-The-Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift has released a behind-the-scenes look at her "All Too Well" short film, which she starred in and directed. The video also features her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.

The track is from the re-recorded version of her hit album "Red". The 30-track album features collaborations with Ed SHeeran, Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and more.

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore. Swift has achieved nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music history.






