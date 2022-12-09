Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
09/12/2022

Taylor Swift & Future Lead 2022 RIAA Gold & Platinum Tallies

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) today announces the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in the prestigious Gold & Platinum program.

Building on her history-making career with another rare million-plus first week launch, Taylor Swift earns the Top Album with her 2X Platinum Midnights (Republic Records), while Future locks the Top Single with his 3X Platinum "Wait for U" (Epic Records/Freebandz). #RIAATopCertified in 2022, this culmination celebrates those who commanded the charts and playlists throughout the year.

"Incredible voices and collaborations were celebrated this year with coveted RIAA Gold & Platinum awards, honoring artists' creative efforts, reflecting fan engagement and recognizing commercial successes alongside label partners. Music is a powerful connector, and these milestone achievements acknowledge the dynamic reach of the very best in 2022!" says RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier.

Highlighting fans' favorite music as evident through their top purchases/streams, Gold & Platinum awards applaud the artists, their record labels and creative partners. These songs and albums impact pop culture, cross geographical boundaries and intimately soundtrack lives.

The Gold & Platinum program began in 1958 to recognize artists whose songs and albums have earned significant U.S. consumption milestones and celebrate the voracious fanbases listening on repeat.

Amplifying the original initiative as global music gains wider popularity, Premios de Oro y Platino was created in 2001 to recognize successful albums and singles that are more than 50% Spanish language.

Billboard Español revealed earlier this year, "2022 already demonstrates how Latin music will be a continuing force to be reckoned with in the United States (and beyond)" and standout artist Becky G scored the Top Latin Album with 3X multi-Platino ESQUEMAS and Top Latin Single for the 23X multi-Platino collaboration "MAMIII" with Karol G (Sony Music Latin). At mid-year U.S. Latin music, which outpaced overall U.S. tallies, grew its share to a record high at 6.6% of total revenue.






