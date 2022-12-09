A Flock Of Seagulls Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Debut





'I Ran', while not a big hit in their home country, was a #9 smash on the Billboard Hot 100, and like the album, hit #1 in Australia, the track has continued to find new audiences through its use as an 80s classic in games such as Grand Theft Auto. The album also features the singles 'Telecommunication' and 'Space Age Love Song' as well as 'D.N.A.', which earned the band a Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental Performance in 1983.



The 40th-anniversary 3CD deluxe edition features a remastered version of the original album, b-sides, single versions, remixes, BBC Sessions for revered broadcasters such as John Peel and he band's fellow Liverpudlian Janice Long and a BBC concert from The Paris Theatre, London, which was originally transmitted in January 1982.



The set also features sleeve notes by esteemed writer John Earls, featuring a new interview with lead singer and founding band member Mike Score. The remastered album is also available as limited-edition transparent orange vinyl LP.



A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS 3-CD DELUXE VERSION:

CD 1 - Original Album Remastered



Messages

I Ran

Space Age Love Song

You Can Run

Telecommunication

Standing In The Doorway

Don't Ask Me

D.N.A.

Tokyo

Man Made



CD 2 - B-sides, Singles, Remixes & BBC Session

Factory Music

Tanglimara

Intro

Pick Me Up

Windows

(It's Not Me) Talking



I Ran (Single Edit)

Space Age Love Song (Single Edit)

(It's Not Me) Talking (Remix)

(It's Not Me) Talking (Instrumental)

I Ran (12" Mix)

John Peel Session

Messages From The Rings Of Saturn

(It's Not Me) Talking

I Ran

Committed



CD 3 - BBC Sessions & Concert

Richard Skinner Session

Don't Ask Me

Messages From The Rings Of Saturn

I Ran

Tanglimara

Kid Jensen Session

D.N.A.

I Ran

Space Age Love Song

Standing In The Doorway

Janice Long Session

Man Made

I Ran

Telecommunication

You Can Run

Paris Theatre, London Concert



Standing In The Doorway

Telecommunication

Man Made

I Ran

(It's Not Me) Talking



A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS 'A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS' LIMITED EDITION ORANGE VNYL LP



Side A



Messages

I Ran

Space Age Love Song

You Can Run



Side B

Telecommunication

Standing In The Doorway

Don't Ask Me

D.N.A.

Tokyo

