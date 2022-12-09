Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Oldies 09/12/2022

A Flock Of Seagulls Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Debut

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Initially released in April 1982, the eponymous debut album by A Flock Of Seagulls saw the band spearheading the Second British Invasion of the USA.

Produced by Mike Howlett (Tears For Fears, OMD, Gang of Four) and Bill Nelson of Be-Bop Deluxe fame, the album enjoyed massive success across the world, hitting #10 in the US and #1 in Australia, propelled by the third single from the record, the New Wave classic 'I Ran'.

'I Ran', while not a big hit in their home country, was a #9 smash on the Billboard Hot 100, and like the album, hit #1 in Australia, the track has continued to find new audiences through its use as an 80s classic in games such as Grand Theft Auto. The album also features the singles 'Telecommunication' and 'Space Age Love Song' as well as 'D.N.A.', which earned the band a Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental Performance in 1983.

The 40th-anniversary 3CD deluxe edition features a remastered version of the original album, b-sides, single versions, remixes, BBC Sessions for revered broadcasters such as John Peel and he band's fellow Liverpudlian Janice Long and a BBC concert from The Paris Theatre, London, which was originally transmitted in January 1982.

The set also features sleeve notes by esteemed writer John Earls, featuring a new interview with lead singer and founding band member Mike Score. The remastered album is also available as limited-edition transparent orange vinyl LP.

A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS 3-CD DELUXE VERSION:
CD 1 - Original Album Remastered
Modern Love Is Automatic
Messages
I Ran
Space Age Love Song
You Can Run
Telecommunication
Standing In The Doorway
Don't Ask Me
D.N.A.
Tokyo
Man Made

CD 2 - B-sides, Singles, Remixes & BBC Session
Factory Music
Tanglimara
Intro
Pick Me Up
Windows
(It's Not Me) Talking
Modern Love Is Automatic (Single Edit)
I Ran (Single Edit)
Space Age Love Song (Single Edit)
(It's Not Me) Talking (Remix)
(It's Not Me) Talking (Instrumental)
I Ran (12" Mix)
John Peel Session
Messages From The Rings Of Saturn
(It's Not Me) Talking
I Ran
Committed

CD 3 - BBC Sessions & Concert
Richard Skinner Session
Don't Ask Me
Messages From The Rings Of Saturn
I Ran
Tanglimara
Kid Jensen Session
D.N.A.
I Ran
Space Age Love Song
Standing In The Doorway
Janice Long Session
Man Made
I Ran
Telecommunication
You Can Run
Paris Theatre, London Concert
Modern Love Is Automatic
Standing In The Doorway
Telecommunication
Man Made
I Ran
(It's Not Me) Talking

A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS 'A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS' LIMITED EDITION ORANGE VNYL LP

Side A
Modern Love Is Automatic
Messages
I Ran
Space Age Love Song
You Can Run

Side B
Telecommunication
Standing In The Doorway
Don't Ask Me
D.N.A.
Tokyo
Man Made






