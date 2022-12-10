Singer Casey McQuillen Releases Music Video For Hit Single 'Hold Me'



3/20 Fairfield, CT @ Sacred New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter Casey McQuillen wraps up an incredible year with the music video debut of her hit single " Hold Me " December 9 from her album Skinny that dropped in April.Casey recently completed her second consecutive European Tour with British sensation James Morrison and a UK headlining tour. In February, Casey will embark on a college tour across the Northeast US promoting Skinny which has earned acclaim from critics and fans alike for its courageous tackling of body positivity issues. Once again, Casey gives her fans relatability and vulnerability in her latest single, "Hold Me," about late nights and unrequited love.Casey burst onto the scene as the powerhouse vocalist on Season 13 of "American Idol" and quickly made a name for herself. She has headlined her own sold out shows in New York and Boston and supported talented artists such as Stephen Kellogg, Eric Hutchinson, David Ryan Harris, & Kate Voegele.Throughout her career, Casey has used her voice to become an internationally recognized anti-bullying activist. She founded the "You Matter" Tour (YMT), an interactive, anti-bullying concert series in which Casey uses original music and her journey on American Idol as metaphors to speak with students about bullying, self-confidence, and the benefit of taking risks. She shares her own personal experiences on how she grew from an insecure teenager to an aspiring pop star who isn't afraid to dream. So far, the YMT has visited 150+ schools in the US and Europe and has been recognized by the United Nations Foundation and GLAAD and featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show.UPCOMING TOUR DATES:2/27 Auburn, NY @ Cayuga Community College3/1 Fulton, NY @ Cayuga Community College3/2 Morrisville, NY @ State University of New York at Morrisville3/3 Saranac Lake, NY @ North Country Community College3/6 Sanborn, NY @ Niagara County Community College3/6 Cortland, NY @ State University of New York at Cortland3/7 Cobleskill, NY @ State University of New York at Cobleskill3/8 Gardner, MA @Mount Wachusett Community College3/9 Utica, NY @ Mohawk Valley Community College3/9 Mansfield, PA @ Mansfield University3/13 Clinton, NY @ State University of New York at Clinton3/14 Bradford, PA @ University of Pittsburgh at Bradford3/15 Jamestown, NY @ Jamestown Community College3/20 Fairfield, CT @ Sacred Heart University



