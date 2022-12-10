Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 10/12/2022

Jim Jones All Stars Deliver Gunfighter Ballad "Your Arms Will Be The Heavens" Christmas Single

Jim Jones All Stars Deliver Gunfighter Ballad "Your Arms Will Be The Heavens" Christmas Single

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
249 entries in 16 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
191 entries in 18 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
345 entries in 26 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
799 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
318 entries in 16 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
243 entries in 25 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
250 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1046 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
901 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
385 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
299 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
183 entries in 10 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
259 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A Leonard Cohen meets Johnny Cash-style gunfighter ballad, "Your Arms Will Be the Heavens" is a song about the salvation of true love. It was recorded in Memphis, Tennessee by garage rock godfather Jim Jones (Thee Hypnotics, The Jim Jones Revue) and features guest appearances by Righteous Mind alum Mal Troon on Pedal Steel and Stahv's Solomon Arye Rosenschein on Lead Guitar.

Coming on the heels of a blistering BBC Radio 6 live performance and their Halloween single "It's Your Voodoo Working (feat. NIkki Hill)," the Jim Jones All Stars plan to release two more singles on Ako-Lite Records before hitting the road for a spring tour in April in support of their upcoming album "Ain't No Peril."

Jim Jones All Stars is the latest project from garage godfather Jim Jones (Thee Hypnotics, The Jim Jones Revue). Formed during the pandemic, it features The Jim Jones Revue members Gavin Jay and Elliot Mortimer, drummer Chris Ellul form (The Heavy), veteran punk guitarist Carlton Mounsher (The Swamps, Death Wish), and a full horn section.

After a midnight offering at the real crossroads in Clarksdale, Mississippi, the band made the pilgrimage to Memphis, Tennessee to record with Memphis Magnetic founder Scott McEwen (Elvis Costello, JD McPherson,) in May of 2022.

"This is a dark song thematically, but really it's about ascension .. and knowing that, in the important life or death moments, you have the power to choose what feels true to you, and not necessarily what's been prescribed." - Jim Jones
"The whole vibe in Memphis was so infectious. This song took on a life of its own and melds Country, Gospel, and a bit of that Spector Wall of Sound sonically." - Producer John Getze






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0108941 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015201568603516 secs