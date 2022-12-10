Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 10/12/2022

Tay Toe Presents New Single "Meet Again" And Album "Habits And Setbacks"

Tay Toe Presents New Single "Meet Again" And Album "Habits And Setbacks"

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
249 entries in 16 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
191 entries in 18 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
345 entries in 26 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
799 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
318 entries in 16 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
243 entries in 25 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
250 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1046 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
901 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
385 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
299 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
183 entries in 10 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
259 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Salt Lake City-based and Los Angeles-bred hip hop artist TAY TOE presents the new single "Meet Again", from his album "Habits and Setbacks" - available now on all the major music services.

Inspired by versatile, intelligent rappers like Mac Miller, hip-hop upstart Tay Toe is one to watch. Like many young Americans, Tay Toe spent his teenage years living with anxiety and depression. He began writing music as therapy, but actually performing it live was a big step for him. However, once in his element, it's plain to see Tay Toe was born for the stage.
"There's something special about connecting with a random person because of a song you created."

Starting out as just a fifteen-year-old kid with a laptop, a microphone, and a dream, Tay Toe has been making a deep impact on the hip-hop landscape for the past decade with clever lyrics and block rockin' beats. With "Habits and Setbacks" it's clear he's ready to break through to mainstream notoriety.
"I only write when I'm inspired because I want my music to be meaningful"
You can catch Tay Toe live all around Salt Lake City, Utah, and the surrounding states with plans for a west coast excursion in 2023.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2CvEew91lyJApaINWs7klM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iamtaytoe
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamtaytoe
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamtaytoe/






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0099111 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014557838439941 secs