Kaskade & Deadmau5' Kx5 Team With Elderbrook On New Single "When I Talk"

His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People, this is fine." with Portugal.The Man, instrumental "XYZ" and "My New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For their last single release of 2022 as Kx5, deadmau5 and Kaskade have teamed with multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer-songwriter Elderbrook for the release of "When I Talk," a heart-thumping atmospheric dance track."The song is about barriers. Shutting people out and dealing with that," says Elderbrook. "The song means a lot to me, I'm so happy to have it coming out finally and to be part of the project."Elderbrook has an innate flair for creating emotive music that explores the sensitive and introspective themes of identity, mental wellbeing and, more recently, parenthood. Over 1.5 billion global streams, GRAMMY and Ivor Novello nominations, tours with Jungle, Rüfüs Du Sol and Odesza, and collaborations with Camelphat, Diplo, Bob Moses and Rudimental have earned him a revered reputation as a dynamic, multi-faceted, forward-thinking talent who is confident and comfortable exploring a range of genres which makes him a noteworthy collaborator for Kx5."When I Talk" is the fifth single to be released by the duo following their current Top 40 radio track "Escape," and recent singles "Avalanche," "Take Me High" and " Alive " featuring The Moth and The Flame (TMTF). All songs will appear on Kx5's artist album set for release in 2023.deadmau5 and Kaskade first paired together in 2008 on " I Remember " - a genre-defining anthem which recently appeared on Rolling Stone's '200 Greatest Dance Songs of All Time' list, with the rock bible stating, "…a collaboration between two of the biggest dance stars to emerge in the late 2000s — has an appealing modesty about it, even as it induces mass singalongs at festivals (still)." Since then, they have collaborated on tracks but with Kx5 they have solidified it into a wholly new artistic project, one which will consist of more studio releases in the coming months leading into an album, as well as a greatly anticipated live show set for tomorrow, December 10 at Los Angeles' Memorial Coliseum.A limited number of tickets remain for Kx5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum today, December 10, available now here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0A005C84F8FB9271As a household name in electronic music for over two decades, multi GRAMMY Award-nominated musician Kaskade needs no introduction. His list of achievements is a mile long: 12 studio albums, seven GRAMMY nominations, the first solo electronic dance artist to sell out both Navy Pier in Chicago and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the first DJ to ever secure a Las Vegas residency, the only DJ to have played the Grand Canyon West Skywalk, the only musician to conceptualize and create an entire season of music for video game giant Rocket League, headlining multiple live streams during quarantine, a Fortnite feature concert, and the first electronic artist to ever headline Coachella.Less tangible but even more important has been his influence on dance music tastes and culture for generations of listeners. Often Kaskade is one of the artists who introduced now-veteran listeners to the genre, and such fans typically become evangelical fans for life. In 2019, he worked with multi-award winner Meghan Trainor on "With You," Cheat Codes "Be the One" and Gorgon City on "Go Slow," and official remixes for the likes of Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, and Gwen Stefani earlier. In 2020 Kaskade leaned into the mandatory time off from touring by releasing the most consecutive music, back-to-back of his career. Stay tuned for more moves from the original curve bender Kaskade. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People, this is fine." with Portugal.The Man, instrumental "XYZ" and "My Heart Has Teeth" featuring Skylar Grey. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.



