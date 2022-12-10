Becky Hill Takes Us BTS Of Her Summer-Long Ibiza Rocks Residency In YouTube Mini Film "YOU/ME/US"





The short film sees Becky give fans an insight into how she curated her own weekly headline pool party residency at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel and the pressure of being a female artist in dance music. She also discusses embracing her queerness with commentary from legendary drag performers, Margo Marshall, Rilease Slaves, Freida Slaves and Chiyo and ensuring that her show was inclusive for everyone.



Talking about the documentary, Becky explains "I've always wanted the opportunity to create & curate my own party, and Ibiza was always going to be the place to do it! With my Ibiza Rocks residency, it was super important to be as inclusive, diverse & fun as possible!"

"YOU ME US (lyrics taken from my song 'I Could Get Used To This') is my vision of what rave should look like, embracing what dance music and club culture represents, & as winner of the best dance act brit award 2022, this really is my time to stand up & show the world exactly what YOU/ME/US is all about".



With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart smashing pop songs, Brit Award winning

Becky's BPI certifications total 13x Platinum, 6x Gold and 4x

You can read the full transcript from the documentary below.



FULL TRANSCRIPT OF YOU/ME/US DOCUMENTARY:



BECKY HILL: "I think after the Brit Award win this year, it kind of made sense for Ibiza Rocks to have a resident like me. I think it was a really big moment that was kind of bigger than me. Women are used as kind of like a commodity in dance music and never really seen at the forefront or respected as much as the men in that side of things. It was so nice to be able to have the freedom and the respect to put forward names and people that I loved and wanted to see at my own show. I worked very closely with my fiancé Charlie and Patrick Nazemi, who is now the booker of Ibiza Rocks and everyone on that line-up was an idea from one of us three. I kind of felt like it was a really beautiful moment."



BECKY HILL: "'You / Me / Us' as well was a name that was decided one night in our little flat in Hackney. And Charlie came up with... "Why don't you use, 'I Could Get Used To This' lyrics. Like you, me, us. Like it's an inclusive party. But it's in the commercial space. I've always felt like I've wanted a family when I'm touring and when I met my dancers it felt like I had that family connection straight away. And actually, I really wanted to bring that family vibe on stage as well, because it doesn't really matter about how you dance, it doesn't matter what you look like. Everyone just enjoys themselves".



BECKY HILL: "If I haven't got a band... and I need a show.... I'm going to need dancers and I really, really want to have it DRAG...and Camp...And then I met Dosa Cat, Freida Slaves, Rilease Slaves, Chiyo and Margo Marshall. And I was like...Exactly".



MARGO MARSHALL: "Similarly, to Becky when it sort of came to dancing and expressing myself I think we have a real kinship in this idea that there is a lot more release It should be about enjoying and expressing ourselves rather than making the perfect line".



RILEASE SLAVES: "It's interesting stepping into spaces that are not necessarily LGBTQI+. But also, at the same time it feels very inclusive. When I think of the team, the team is amazing. Like I am living my best life".



FREIDA SLAVES: "It's just real, it's just not tokenism. If it was tokenism. I know for a fact that myself, Chiyo, Rilease, Dosa would not do it".



CHIYO: "Because I'm surrounded by these other drag artists. Because we have Becky there who is so unapologetically queer. She does not beat around the bush on her stance with gay rights, trans rights, and just the whole LGBT+ agenda. She will make it known that she is with you and just having that energy from a major popstar it's rare".



BECKY HILL: "Coming out as queer was a big thing for me because I never really felt like it was something that I could be a part of. I think once I did kind of go "Oh wait, I think......I think I might be queer".



BECKY HILL: "I wanted to play a show that... is very inclusive for everybody. I want to make sure everyone feels included. I want to make sure everyone's having a f*cking good time and I think this is the future of rave. That feeling of love and magic and spiritual-ness and the magnetism that this island has is really coming back into the forefront. And I think that's a really beautiful thing to feel and especially to come here with other people that some of them have never even been, to kind of go... We're a part of bringing that back". New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today BRIT Award winning singer, songwriter, and dance music trailblazer Becky Hill releases her 'YOU/ME/US' mini film on YouTube taking fans behind the scenes of her iconic summer long Ibiza Rocks residency.The short film sees Becky give fans an insight into how she curated her own weekly headline pool party residency at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel and the pressure of being a female artist in dance music. She also discusses embracing her queerness with commentary from legendary drag performers, Margo Marshall, Rilease Slaves, Freida Slaves and Chiyo and ensuring that her show was inclusive for everyone.Talking about the documentary, Becky explains "I've always wanted the opportunity to create & curate my own party, and Ibiza was always going to be the place to do it! With my Ibiza Rocks residency, it was super important to be as inclusive, diverse & fun as possible!""YOU ME US (lyrics taken from my song 'I Could Get Used To This') is my vision of what rave should look like, embracing what dance music and club culture represents, & as winner of the best dance act brit award 2022, this really is my time to stand up & show the world exactly what YOU/ME/US is all about".With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart smashing pop songs, Brit Award winning Becky Hill is one of Britain's most in-demand musical exports of the moment. Described by David Guetta as "one of the very rare queens of dance of music", Becky has written and performed on 18x UK Top 40 singles, including six Top 10 singles and one UK #1, and amassed over 22.6 million followers and 4 billion streams on Spotify alone.Becky's BPI certifications total 13x Platinum, 6x Gold and 4x Silver records, and she was the third most streamed British female solo artist on Spotify in 2021, behind only Dua Lipa and Adele. Her gold-selling debut studio album, Only Honest On The Weekend, released in August 2021 and peaked at #7 on the UK Albums Chart, spawning Platinum-selling UK #3 single " Remember ", which also ended the year as one of the most streamed and best-selling songs of 2021 with over 1 million UK sales.You can read the full transcript from the documentary below.FULL TRANSCRIPT OF YOU/ME/US DOCUMENTARY:BECKY HILL: "I think after the Brit Award win this year, it kind of made sense for Ibiza Rocks to have a resident like me. I think it was a really big moment that was kind of bigger than me. Women are used as kind of like a commodity in dance music and never really seen at the forefront or respected as much as the men in that side of things. It was so nice to be able to have the freedom and the respect to put forward names and people that I loved and wanted to see at my own show. I worked very closely with my fiancé Charlie and Patrick Nazemi, who is now the booker of Ibiza Rocks and everyone on that line-up was an idea from one of us three. I kind of felt like it was a really beautiful moment."BECKY HILL: "'You / Me / Us' as well was a name that was decided one night in our little flat in Hackney. And Charlie came up with... "Why don't you use, 'I Could Get Used To This' lyrics. Like you, me, us. Like it's an inclusive party. But it's in the commercial space. I've always felt like I've wanted a family when I'm touring and when I met my dancers it felt like I had that family connection straight away. And actually, I really wanted to bring that family vibe on stage as well, because it doesn't really matter about how you dance, it doesn't matter what you look like. Everyone just enjoys themselves".BECKY HILL: "If I haven't got a band... and I need a show.... I'm going to need dancers and I really, really want to have it DRAG...and Camp...And then I met Dosa Cat, Freida Slaves, Rilease Slaves, Chiyo and Margo Marshall. And I was like...Exactly".MARGO MARSHALL: "Similarly, to Becky when it sort of came to dancing and expressing myself I think we have a real kinship in this idea that there is a lot more release It should be about enjoying and expressing ourselves rather than making the perfect line".RILEASE SLAVES: "It's interesting stepping into spaces that are not necessarily LGBTQI+. But also, at the same time it feels very inclusive. When I think of the team, the team is amazing. Like I am living my best life".FREIDA SLAVES: "It's just real, it's just not tokenism. If it was tokenism. I know for a fact that myself, Chiyo, Rilease, Dosa would not do it".CHIYO: "Because I'm surrounded by these other drag artists. Because we have Becky there who is so unapologetically queer. She does not beat around the bush on her stance with gay rights, trans rights, and just the whole LGBT+ agenda. She will make it known that she is with you and just having that energy from a major popstar it's rare".BECKY HILL: "Coming out as queer was a big thing for me because I never really felt like it was something that I could be a part of. I think once I did kind of go "Oh wait, I think......I think I might be queer". Everything kind of changed for me".BECKY HILL: "I wanted to play a show that... is very inclusive for everybody. I want to make sure everyone feels included. I want to make sure everyone's having a f*cking good time and I think this is the future of rave. That feeling of love and magic and spiritual-ness and the magnetism that this island has is really coming back into the forefront. And I think that's a really beautiful thing to feel and especially to come here with other people that some of them have never even been, to kind of go... We're a part of bringing that back".



