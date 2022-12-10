Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 10/12/2022

LA Rapper Big Irie Shares New Single "Static"

LA Rapper Big Irie Shares New Single "Static"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Born and raised in LA, Big Irie is an artist to keep an eye out for. Bursting on the music scene in 2019, the independent artist has since unveiled a series of impressive releases, citing artists such as Tyler, The Creator and Baby Keem as sources of inspiration for the different sounds and themes he brings to his music.

Big Irie's new single, "Static", is a dark and grungy hip-hop track that draws you in immediately with its captivating beat. It's boosted further by the rapper's smooth and dynamic cadence, brilliantly switching up his flow throughout the track with ease. "Static" is taken from Big Irie's newly released EP, Who To Trust, and is the perfect soundtrack for those late-night drives. The track has all the necessary ingredients to be a hit, and it shines the spotlight on an artist with a huge talent, who will be around for a long time to come.

Speaking further on the new release, Big Irie says, "'Static' is about bossin' up and letting everyone know you the flyest in the room. It is a song that shows confidence in oneself as well as a little arrogance that I think everyone needs to have." "Static" and the rest of Who To Trust are available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://bigirie.lnk.to/WhoToTrust.






